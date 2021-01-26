Even after having a few weeks of training, the newly elected Jones County auditor knows she still has a lot of learning left to do.
“I’m excited, but also very nervous,” said Whitney Hein, a Republican elected in November to succeed longtime Auditor Janine Sulzner, who retired. “The past couple of days have been a little bit of a whirlwind as I’m still trying to figure a couple of things out. That will happen for a while I’m sure.”
Hein joined the office as an auditor in training Dec. 14, allowing her some extra time to get accustomed. The county Board of Supervisors also approved Sulzner as an on-call employee to help with other office transition duties as needed.
“There’s just so much to learn that no one can do it in just a couple weeks’ time,” Hein said. “It’s going to be an ongoing process.”
She will get thrown right into budget season, which will take up most of her time over the next few months. However, Hein said Sulzner got a lot of the framework done before she left and will help along the way.
Financing and budgeting are where Hein’s background lies. She’s been in charge of the record and bookkeeping at the family farm and has an agricultural business degree from Iowa State University.
“The main adjustment I think will be just figuring out who the contact is for different things and, if I need some information, where do I go to find that,” Hein said, adding that having a veteran staff in the auditor’s office is helping with that aspect of the job.