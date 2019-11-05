A Dubuque man convicted of crashing his car into his girlfriend after an argument was sentenced Monday to nearly eight years in prison, despite her pleas for leniency.
Jeremias C. Woodland, 36, of 2065 Pasadena Drive, No. 9., was sentenced in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County to seven years, 11 months behind bars.
He entered an Alford plea in September to charges of domestic assault with a dangerous weapon, serious injury by vehicle and operating while intoxicated. Such a plea is not an admission of guilt, but the defendant acknowledges that sufficient evidence for a conviction exists.
Woodland also pleaded guilty to violating his probation in a 2018 case in which he assaulted the same woman.
As part of a plea deal, four charges were dismissed — attempted murder, willful injury causing serious injury and two counts of violation of a no- contact order.
Koria M. Wells, 27, of Dubuque, asked for leniency at Woodland’s sentencing hearing, telling Judge Thomas Bitter that she does not believe her live-in boyfriend intentionally tried to hit her with his car. She asked the court to not “leave my kids without a father,” by sending Woodland to prison.
“I felt like him just being drunk, it was things that got out of hand and went too far,” Wells said in court. “But he’s an excellent, excellent father. His son misses him. … I feel like it was just an accident, and it went too far.”
A sobbing Woodland, too, pleaded with Bitter for a suspended prison term and expressed remorse.
“I was just drunk and made a mistake,” Woodland said.
Assistant County Attorney Richard Kirkendall, however, argued Woodland could have potentially killed Wells and previously pleaded guilty to harassing and assaulting her.
“It rings a little hollow, or false, to hear the defendant saying today how sorry he is when he’s already been through this process once with Ms. Wells,” Kirkendall said.
Court documents state that Woodland was driving in the 2100 block of White Street on June 18 when he saw Wells walking on the sidewalk. The two had argued a short time earlier. He ran the stop sign at the intersection of East 22nd and White streets, drove over a business driveway and hit Wells with his vehicle.
“Wells was airborne after being intentionally struck and fell to the ground, striking her head on the pavement,” documents said.
She “suffered a broken wrist and bruising all over her body,” Kirkendall told the court. “And (she) could have easily suffered more serious injuries than she did ... even life-ending.”
Police said Woodland claimed that he attempted to pull into the business’ driveway to pick up Wells but that he could not stop due to an issue with a spare tire on the vehicle. He said he accidentally hit her.
Traffic camera footage showed that the vehicle’s brake lights did not light up prior to the collision and there were no skid marks at the scene.
Documents state that Woodland’s blood alcohol content registered at 0.147% — almost double the legal driving limit of 0.08%.
Woodland’s attorney, Thomas Goodman, of Dubuque, asked the judge to take into consideration Wells’ wishes as well as the reductions in charges that resulted in a plea deal.
Bitter, however, decided to side with the prosecutor’s recommendation, “particularly given the severity (of the crime) and the defendant’s criminal history.”
“To knowingly make the decision to ... knowingly get in the car and drive away while intoxicated, and knowingly — at least to some extent — to chase down the victim with the car ... and hit her with the car — you can blame that on intoxication, and that only goes so far,” Bitter said. “This was a terrible situation that could have been much more tragic.”
In addition to the prison time, Woodland was fined more than $2,600 and must abide by a five-year no- contact order with Wells.