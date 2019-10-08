A hazardous waste collection event is scheduled to be held this weekend in The Galena Territory.
Jo Daviess County residents can dispose of various hazardous materials from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 12, at Lake Galena Marina, 100 Marina Drive.
Materials that can be taken to the event include cleaners, pesticides, automobile fluids, processing chemicals for pools and photos, according to a press release.
Latex paint also will be accepted this year for a fee.
For more information on what materials are accepted, call 815-777-2000.