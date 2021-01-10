EDGEWOOD, Iowa — Pam Ostwinkle wanted the world to know how her parents died.
Although they spent their final days amid a pandemic, the coronavirus did not kill them.
Her mother, Delpha Schuster, 90, died in June from dementia, but when the attending physician filled out the death certificate, Ostwinkle insisted that it specify the contributing factor: chronic depression and anxiety “exacerbated by COVID-19-related restrictions.”
“I know that I’m not the only one who has lost people not to COVID, but from COVID — the loneliness,” said Ostwinkle, 56.
Delpha, and later her 93-year-old husband, Howard, who died in December from dementia, represent members of a sometimes-overlooked demographic who died due to indirect causes related to the COVID-19 pandemic — in their cases, the psychological impacts of social distancing measures that were necessary to keep them safe, according to their family.
The dilemma has been acute in long-term-care facilities, where administrators are charged with protecting some of society’s most vulnerable.
Balancing those competing needs and complying with government infection-control regulations by prohibiting nonessential visits puts them in a bind.
“It’s been really hard on these people,” said Sara McCool, administrator of Edgewood Convalescent Home, where Delpha and Howard lived. “I feel like the decline of individuals was directly related to the socialization that was stopped because families couldn’t come in.”
Through video calls, Ostwinkle could see her mother’s steady decline.
“She didn’t see anybody for three months and kept waiting,” Ostwinkle said. “She gave up.”
VULNERABLE COMMUNITY
Most nursing homes suspended family visits on March 13 under the guidance of federal and state authorities.
Edgewood Convalescent Home’s infection-control protocols generally have proven effective. From May through the final week of December, only 12 residents were confirmed to have COVID-19.
Three residents with COVID-19 died, with no deaths occurring since late October, even as Iowa experienced a fall surge.
But safety can come with unintended costs.
A national survey conducted by Altarum, a geriatric health research and consulting firm headquartered in Michigan, found widespread social isolation among nursing home residents.
The nonprofit organization polled 365 people, who compared their lives in July and August to before the pandemic.
About 76% felt lonelier and 64% said they no longer left their rooms to socialize with other residents. Before the pandemic, 58% said they left the facility to shop and visit family, compared to 7% during the outbreak.
Declines in mental health can lead to a state in which frail seniors stop engaging in activities of daily living, such as eating. That, in turn, can cause a cascade of medical complications that sometimes ends with death.
“When we lose some of those social interactions that create structure in your life, it’s easy to have your sleep and eating schedules interrupted and inconsistent,” said Dr. Brian Sullivan, medical co-director of Hospice of Dubuque. “Trying to maintain a regular schedule is important.”
Staff at Edgewood Convalescent Home worked double-time to innovate activities to engage residents, arranging window visits with family members, broadcasting church services, helping residents place video calls and write letters and organizing games they can play from the doorways of their rooms.
“We’ve done maraca lines, where we have staff get silly and walk through the halls,” McCool said. “We’ve done a game where … everybody is in a doorway with a pool noodle and we have balloons. They are hitting that balloon up and down the hallway.”
IMPACTS
Delpha and Howard moved into Edgewood Convalescent Home in 2016 after it became clear to Ostwinkle that they could no longer live on their own.
Delpha’s anxiety and depression predated the pandemic, but Ostwinkle, who lives a few blocks from the nursing home, watched the lockdown hasten her deterioration.
With dementia, Delpha struggled to understand why her family could no longer visit regularly as Ostwinkle had beforehand.
“When we would try to video call, she would be confused and say, ‘Where are you? I need you,’” Ostwinkle said. “All I could say is, ‘Mom, I can’t come. It’s because people are really sick and people are dying.’”
INDIRECT DEATHS
It can be challenging to calculate a tally of indirect deaths linked to COVID-19, said Dr. Hendrik Schultz, an infectious disease doctor and chief medical officer for Medical Associates Clinic.
Such deaths can be estimated using death certificates or estimated by counting excess deaths, which is the statistical difference between the number of deaths in a time period and the expected number of deaths in that time based on previous years’ averages.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that at least 4,755 excess deaths have occurred in Iowa since February, though there can be up to an eight-week delay in deaths being reported to the federal agency. About 915 of those were attributed to causes other than COVID-19.
Such deaths could be linked to delays in seeking medical care when hospitals are filled with COVID-19 patients. Patients with chronic conditions might avoid visiting their doctor when they lose employment and health care coverage.
“They might die of a stroke or heart failure, and this will not show up as COVID-related, although it is truly related to the pandemic,” Schultz said.
COMPASSIONATE VISIT
Ostwinkle obtained permission to visit her mother the week she died.
As summer progressed to fall, the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, which licenses nursing homes, also released guidelines for “compassionate care” visits with family for struggling residents.
“Honestly, being in a nursing home already is depressing. You get the sense that this is your last stop,” she said. “It’s hard to keep thinking, ‘I am living for my family.’ When you don’t have that, what do you have to live for?”
Ostwinkle praised Edgewood Convalescent Home for the care and protection her parents received.
When she considers the future, Ostwinkle wonders whether her parents’ story will be lost to history, absorbed within a larger narrative that in 2020 elderly people caught and died from the coronavirus.
“They didn’t have it,” she said.