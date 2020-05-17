Twenty local high school seniors are being recognized as Iowa’s top academic students.
The names of 425 students selected for the 2020 Governor’s Scholar Program were recently announced by Gov. Kim Reynolds’ office, Iowa High School Athletic Association and Iowa Farm Bureau.
Recipients “were selected by their high schools as the highest academic achievers,” according to a press release from the association.
The following students at each high school were recognized:
- Evan Schlarmann, Beckman Catholic High School, Dyersville
- Benjamin Parker, Bellevue High School
- Emma Sanders, Cascade Junior/Senior High School
- Michael Heer, Central High School, Elkader
- Grace Meier, Clayton Ridge High School
- Sameer Faruquee, Hempstead High School, Dubuque
- Alexis Lonning, Hempstead High School
- Brian Day, Dubuque Senior High School
- Credence Wernke, Dubuque Senior High School
- Nathan Trenkamp, Easton Valley High School
- Natalie Wessel, Edgewood-Colesburg High School
- Alisa Marin, Western Dubuque High School
- David Roth, Western Dubuque High School
- Chloe Swanson, Maquoketa High School
- Chance Downs, Maquoketa Valley High School
- Halle Kilburg, Marquette Catholic Schools, Bellevue
- Destiny Berns, MFL MarMac High School
- Emma Brighton, Monticello High School
- Keeley Carney, Wahlert Catholic High School, Dubuque
- Luke Farmer, West Delaware High School, Manchester