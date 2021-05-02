In his first 100 days, President Joe Biden appears to be taking a different approach than his predecessor when it comes to foreign policy and immigration, local experts said.
Those issues, particularly immigration, have jumped to the forefront in recent weeks. In March, the number of unaccompanied children encountered by U.S. border authorities reached nearly 19,000, the highest number on record.
U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, has been among the vocal critics of Biden regarding the “border crisis.”
After his address on Wednesday, Hinson responded on social media with a statement that said, in part, “Our border is in crisis and Iowans are less safe because of it. It is absolutely unacceptable that President Biden declined to lay out a plan to secure our border tonight.”
Yer Vang, director of the immigration legal services program for the Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Dubuque, said some of those children entering via the U.S.-Mexico border are arriving in Iowa, where they are waiting to be reunited with family.
Biden also reversed many of Trump’s more hardline policies on immigration, halting construction on the planned border wall and ending a travel ban on 13 Muslim-majority countries.
Republicans have criticized Biden’s immigration decisions so far, blaming the influx of people attempting to cross the border on the president’s policies.
Vang said Biden’s election as president has eased the anxiety of many immigrants living in the U.S. who fear deportation, but their concerns have not subsided completely under the new president.
“The threat of deportation is still very real for many of our communities,” Vang said. “There is still a great sense of fear.”
The four years of the Trump administration also brought with them an “America First” stance toward foreign policy, prompting the U.S. to take an aggressive stance toward securing fair trade with other countries while also distancing itself from intergovernmental alliances and agreements.
Chris Budzisz, associate professor of politics at Loras College, said Biden largely has tried to re-establish those connections with foreign allies and reengage as a participant in the global community.
“The Biden administration isn’t taking the same critical stance to alliances like NATO,” he said. “You see him going against some of the trends of President Trump, such as getting back into the Paris climate agreement.”
However, Biden has also taken some cues from his predecessor and appears to be carrying on where Trump left off, particularly when it comes to Afghanistan, Budzisz said.
On April 13, Biden announced all remaining troops in Afghanistan will be withdrawn by Sept. 11.
“What you are seeing is the Biden administration continue on a trend that Trump was very much focused on,” Budzisz said.
However, Biden has taken a different approach when it comes to relationships with other Middle Eastern nations. On April 24, Biden was the first American president to declare the mass killings of Armenians in the 1910s by the Ottoman Empire a genocide, drawing anger from the nation of Turkey.
Budzisz said this move likely signals a foreign policy approach that will emphasize a more humanitarian view on international issues.
“It’s a reflection that the U.S. can project certain values,” Budzisz said. “The Biden administration isn’t always going to take stances that emphasize the material costs.”