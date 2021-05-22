Police said one person was injured Wednesday when a driver ran a stop sign and fled the scene of the Dubuque crash.
Jake L. McCarty, 32, of Dubuque, was injured but not taken by ambulance to a hospital for treatment, according to a crash report.
The crash occurred at about 8:25 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Rhomberg Avenue and Ann Street. The report states that Jeffery Bailey, 55, of Dubuque, was traveling eastbound on Ann Street and failed to stop at the intersection’s stop sign. His vehicle then hit McCarty’s vehicle, which was southbound on Rhomberg Avenue.
Bailey fled from the scene. He then went to the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on Thursday to admit his involvement.
Bailey was cited with driving while suspended, no proof of insurance, a stop sign violation and leaving the scene of a property damage accident. McCarty was cited with failure to provide proof of financial liability.