New Clarke University students and their families wore masks and had their temperatures checked as they moved into residence halls today.
Even though precautions to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 were present throughout the day, new Clarke students said they were excited to be on campus and readying to start college.
"I feel like it's going to be really good just to get that full college experience instead of going online that first year," said Leah Gray, a freshman from Colorado Springs, Colo.
Students at Dubuque's colleges are starting to return to campus as schools ready to start classes next week. New Clarke students moved in today, while new students at University of Dubuque and Loras College move in on Sunday, Aug. 23.
The first days for new college students will look different this year, with socially distanced move-in procedures and modified orientations. However, college officials still aim to help students feel welcome as they adjust to their new school during a pandemic.
"I think just the idea of acting natural, that this is just normal, makes it easier," said Brenda White, director of residence life at Clarke.
On campus
Officials at Clarke modified move-in procedures to limit the number of people in residence halls at one time.
Students moved in during specific time slots, with five students arriving per 30 minutes per building, White said. Students also received temperature checks and were asked whether they had any COVID-19 symptoms.
White said the move-in process had gone smoothly so far, including for student-athletes who moved in earlier this month.
"They've been really respectful about it," she said.
Esther Ochiabutor, a Clarke freshman from Chicago, said breathing through a mask while moving her belongings was tiring, but she was glad Clarke was taking steps to keep students safe.
"I thought it was going to be hard because we have a lot of stuff, but Clarke made it pretty easy," she said.
Emily Moran, also a freshman from Chicago, said she was nervous to start college after amid news that other schools around the country have reopened and then switched to virtual instruction because of COVID-19.
However, she also was excited about having a schedule and things to do other than stay at home.
"I think it's nice to be somewhere other than quarantining in my house," she said.
Helping students adjust
Other local schools likewise have adjusted plans for bringing students to campus.
At Loras, students signed up for specific times to move in, and they can bring no more than five people to help them move, said Kim Walsh, associate dean of students.
School officials also canceled their welcome convocation and picnic and made some changes to social aspects of the orientation program. Officials have stressed to student leaders, residence life staff and orientation leaders the importance of forming relationships to help new students feel comfortable on campus, Walsh said.
"The relationships they form individually can help students in a larger way," she said. "That they have people that they can come to, and the peer advisers or staff or whoever it is can help them make some of those connections because it is going to be challenging in a way it's never been before."
UD officials only are allowing students to bring three guests to help with move-in, and staff will monitor hallways and stairwells to make sure people are physically distancing themselves, said Mike Durnin, dean of student formation.
"We might have to physically distance, and we might be having face coverings on, but we can still be very social and very welcoming," he said.
Surveillance testing for COVID-19 is being conducted and positive cases are being reported. The most recent update to UD's website states that 173 tests have been performed, with 6 positive cases.
Je’von Williams, a Loras freshman from Florida, moved to campus early because he is on the football team. He said students so far seem to be doing a good job wearing masks and social distancing.
"Everybody's following what they've got to do," Williams said.
Brandon Coppola, a UD freshman from Florida, also moved in early and has been on campus for a little more than a week.
"It’s a lot of getting used to and just wearing a mask every day and making sure you're keeping everyone else and keeping yourself safe," he said
Still, he said, he feels good about UD's plans to mitigate COVID-19's spread.
"Every person I've seen is wearing a mask, and no one's bunched up in groups, so I think everyone is doing a good job right now," Coppola said.
Students at Northeast Iowa Community College started their fall semester today as well. Officials offered new students an online orientation, said Kara Popp, director of student life.
She also is planning ways to help students connect outside the classroom by offering a litany of virtual programs, as well as some in-person, outdoor events.
"It's definitely the strangest start of the school year I've ever had before, but we'll just take it one day at a time," she said.