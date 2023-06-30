A Dubuque audience struggled for breath at times from loud laughter as a comedian spun her folksy tales during a fundraising event.
Kelly Swanson, an award-winning comedian, motivational speaker and cast member of Amazon Prime’s “The Fashion Hero” show, provided a humor-packed keynote address at Thursday’s “Filling Your Cup,” a fundraising breakfast event for Opening Doors at Hotel Julien Dubuque.
“It was a knee-slapper,” said Sherrie Keating, an audience member from Dubuque. “She is very entertaining.”
Drawing from characters populating her fictional, rural Southern hometown of Prides Hollow — “it’s about a mile-and-a-half past nowhere” — Swanson shared comic tales of an overturned urn of cremated ashes, her thoroughly domesticated relations with her husband and the horror of noisily chafing her thighs in heavily sequined pants.
The tales generated peals of laughter from the 240 people in attendance. The stories also carried underlying messages of perseverance, empowerment and personal courage — while stressing the importance of empathy.
“My granny told me, ‘Your ability to step into somebody else’s story would make you a better person,’” Swanson said. “I get now what my granny was trying to teach me.”
Opening Doors Executive Director Carol Gebhart said stepping into the stories of others is key to the operation of her Dubuque-based organization, which helps women and children transition out of homelessness.
“The tagline for our organization is ‘Healing, hope and home,’” Gebhart said. “We provide a home for people who are experiencing homelessness — we have the Teresa Shelter, Maria House and the Francis Apartments, so the home part is there. The healing and hope are the tough parts.”
Gebhart said providing resources to empower people and help them develop personal courage addresses the healing and hope portion of the organization’s aims.
“When you give people some hope, and some healing time, it is so important,” Gebhart said.
Swanson’s casually delivered monologue regularly triggered mass laughter that filled the Hotel Julien Dubuque ballroom.
“I’ve always struggled with my weight,” Swanson said during her remarks. “I know what you’re thinking: ‘Motivational speaker? I thought she would be skinnier.’ Well, so did I.”
Audience laughter peaked during times Swanson included her husband in her tales. She said the two couldn’t decide on “their song.”
“I wanted ‘Wind Beneath My Wings,’ but he wanted Pink Floyd’s “(I Have Become) Comfortably Numb,’” she said. “So, we don’t have ‘our song,’ but we have a date night. I take Mondays and he takes Thursdays. That works out real well.”