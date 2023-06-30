A Dubuque audience struggled for breath at times from loud laughter as a comedian spun her folksy tales during a fundraising event.

Kelly Swanson, an award-winning comedian, motivational speaker and cast member of Amazon Prime’s “The Fashion Hero” show, provided a humor-packed keynote address at Thursday’s “Filling Your Cup,” a fundraising breakfast event for Opening Doors at Hotel Julien Dubuque.

