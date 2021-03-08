A bill being considered in the Iowa Senate would allow school districts to levy funds to help pay for a school resource officer.
The proposal would allow districts to raise additional property taxes or income surtaxes under the state’s instructional support program to provide one officer and pay for that person’s personal safety equipment. The bill passed unanimously through the Senate Education Committee last month and has received the support of a Ways and Means subcommittee.
State law currently allows districts to raise additional funding of up to 10% of their regular program district cost and budget adjustment funds through the instructional support program. School boards can approve the tax for five years or ask voters to approve it for 10 years. The bill would allow districts to raise funds beyond that limit to pay for a school resource officer.
Western Dubuque Community School District has one school resource officer, a sheriff’s department deputy who works full time in the district during the school year.
Superintendent Rick Colpitts said that if the proposal were to become law, he would “definitely investigate” the possibility of adding another SRO. He said the deputy does a great job, but with eight buildings to cover, she is sometimes spread a bit thin.
“We would certainly, given that opportunity, want to consider adding to that staff if we could do that,” Colpitts said.
Maquoketa Valley Community School District does not currently have an SRO, and officials work with local police as needed, Superintendent Dave Hoeger said.
He said the proposal could give schools some flexibility, but at this point, he does not believe his district needs a full-time officer. He said district leaders in the past have talked about sharing such a position with other districts, though the issue isn’t one that’s a high priority at the moment.
“If the bill actually becomes law, maybe there will be some more districts that want to have conversations about it, but at this point, I haven’t reached out to somebody to discuss it yet,” Hoeger said.
Dubuque Community Schools currently has six SROs provided via an agreement with the City of Dubuque, one of whom was added last year as part of plans to expand the number of officers working in the schools.
District officials said they were aware of the legislation but waiting to see its final form before determining if they would be interested in it.
Members of the local Educational Justice group, which has asked Dubuque Community Schools leaders to take steps focused on equity in education for students of color, said they oppose giving schools more funding for SROs.
Group member Allison Kaune said the group, in fact, supports the removal of school resource officers from campus. Instead, more funding should go to school and mental health counselors.
“When you look at people who are advocating for students and, especially, students of color, you really see the need for more counselors, more mental health professionals, more social workers,” she said. “That’s really where funds should be going, not to SROs, not to contribute to the school-to-prison pipeline.”
Iowa Sen. Pam Jochum, D-Dubuque, said she thinks the measure would be helpful for districts and allow them to find funding for an SRO if they think they need one. The question is whether districts have an appetite to raise taxes at a time when people are recovering from the pandemic, she said.
“I think that SROs really help to connect with young people, that they’re more of a helper rather than they’re there just to punish,” Jochum said. “So I think that helps change the dynamic with relationships with law enforcement in general.”
State Sen. Mike Klimesh, R-Spillville, said he has not heard from any of the schools in his Senate district either in support of or opposition to the bill. He said he would like to see if it passes through the Ways and Means Committee and the form it takes, at which point he likely would reach out to school districts to get their thoughts.
“I would definitely want to reach out to the administrators and the school districts in my Senate district and make sure it’s something they thought they could benefit from,” Klimesh said.
Iowa Sen. Carrie Koelker, R-Dyersville, said the bill would provide a long-term solution for school districts to provide SROs.
“I think it’s a good bill,” she said. “If it’s needed within the district, it sets the parameters if there’s a need for it, but it’s not forcing any school to utilize or mandate it.”
Iowa Rep. Chuck Isenhart, D-Dubuque, wrote in an email to the Telegraph Herald that the proposal could face an uncertain future if it reaches the Iowa House of Representatives because of its potential tax impacts.
A fiscal analysis from the state’s Legislative Services Agency notes that the proposal could increase property taxes or income surtaxes, but the extent would vary by district. Allowable expenses could range from $15,000 to $80,000 each year, the agency estimated.