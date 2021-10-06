PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Platteville police will host an informational meeting concerning the department’s accreditation efforts at 4 p.m. today in the training room of the department, 165 N. Fourth St.

Members of the public can learn about the process done through the Wisconsin Law Enforcement Accreditation Group and make comments.

Call 608-348-2313, ext. 2330 for more information.

