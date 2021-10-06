Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Platteville police will host an informational meeting concerning the department’s accreditation efforts at 4 p.m. today in the training room of the department, 165 N. Fourth St.
Members of the public can learn about the process done through the Wisconsin Law Enforcement Accreditation Group and make comments.
Call 608-348-2313, ext. 2330 for more information.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.