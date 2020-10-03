POLO, Ill. — Authorities said three East Dubuque students were injured Thursday night in a school bus crash.
The names of the students were not released by the Ogle County Sheriff’s Department, which classified their injuries as minor.
The crash occurred at about 6:10 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Illinois 64 and Illinois 26 north of Polo. A press release states that an East Dubuque school district bus driven by Melvin Ehrler, 74, of East Dubuque, was westbound on Illinois 64 when it failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection.
The bus left the roadway and traveled about 420 feet into a grass field before coming to a stop. Authorities reported that 11 students were on the bus at the time.
Ehrler was cited with disregarding a traffic-control device and failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash.