CASCADE, Iowa — The Cascade City Council has selected an interim city administrator and plans to hire someone permanently to the position in the next two months.
Pending acceptance of the position, Chris Ball, of Wilton, Iowa, will step into the interim city administrator role. The council unanimously decided to offer the role to Ball at a special meeting Thursday night and planned to call him with the decision soon after.
Ball would be working Monday through Thursday each week, starting as soon as possible.
Ball would temporarily fill the role currently held by Deanna McCusker, who is resigning from the city administrator position effective Jan. 14.
“We can have him shadow Deanna and the city guys, hopefully, if it works next week, and then start him on the four-day schedule the following week,” said council member Andy Kelchen.
McCusker, who has been the Cascade city administrator for seven years, will move on to serve as the city administrator in Washington, Iowa.
Council members previously expressed their desire to hire an interim city administrator before seeking a permanent person. In addition, council members wanted to hire an interim city administrator prior to McCusker leaving to ensure a smooth transition.
McCusker said that three individuals applied for the interim city administrator role, though two had previous experience as city administrators.
“We talked to the two people we were referred to with city administrator experience, so they can basically come in and start doing the job,” she said. “The two people are both very highly qualified, but the one candidate (Ball) did stick out a bit more.”
McCusker said Ball previously served as the city administrator for Wilton for eight years. He then became city administrator in LeClaire, Iowa, where he resigned in August following a six-month evaluation, according to reporting by the Quad-City Times.
McCusker added that, at a personnel committee meeting, it was decided that the interim city administrator work 36 hours per week during that person’s four-day work week.
Ball would be earning $45 per hour in the position, or $1,620 per week.
McCusker added that the city would provide a hotel room for the interim city administrator during the work week, as the person would be commuting.
The council also discussed plans for hiring a permanent city administrator.
Kelchen said the job would be posted next week with a decision made hopefully in January or February, meaning the interim administrator would be working with the city for about two months.
Should the interim administrator wish to take on the position permanently, that person would have to again apply to work for the City of Cascade.
“They would be an applicant, just like anybody else,” said Steve Knepper, council member and mayor-elect.