More than 5,900 Dubuque County residents filed for unemployment from March 15 to Saturday in the wake of layoffs and business closures related to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to figures released Thursday.
That includes 2,718 new claims filed during the week ending on Saturday, the new figures show.
Dubuque County was home to 60,300 jobs in February and had an unemployment rate of just 3.4%. The figures for March are not yet available, but local economic devel- opment officials have noted that every 600 unemployment claims represent about 1% of the workforce.
The volume of new claims in the past three weeks suggests the county’s unemployment rate has spiked by nearly 10 percentage points in that time.
Statewide, officials reported Thursday that 67,334 new unemployment claims were filed during the week ending Saturday. The total had been 41,890 and 58,453 during the previous two weeks.
Nationally, about 16.8 million Americans lost their jobs during the three-week span.