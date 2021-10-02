MANCHESTER, Iowa — Sarika Kopp started taking yoga classes in 2011, when she was a stressed nursing student.
“I thought, ‘Let me give it a go. I just want to feel good again,’” she recalled Friday. “... I got hooked. For the first time in so long, I felt alive.”
Ten years later, Kopp will open a studio in Manchester called Yoga Nook, the second yoga studio that she has owned. The first classes will be held on Monday, Oct. 4.
Kopp and her husband, Griffin, moved to Manchester in January after he got a job at Regional Medical Center.
The couple — both of whom are Yoga Nook instructors — had been living in Middlesboro, Ky., where the original Yoga Nook was opened after Sarika wanted to explore a new career. That studio remains open, she said, and it is being run in partnership with one of their old clients.
Sarika added that she and her husband have lived all over the country and have practiced and taught yoga everywhere they lived.
“We learned to live really simply, and we fell in love with small towns,” she said. “All of that led us to Manchester.”
After the move, Kopp said, she started looking for an open spot for a yoga studio right away, eventually finding the empty space above Olive that Deli.
The studio will offer several yoga and meditation classes, including both heated and unheated classes.
Kopp said 30 people can fit into the yoga studio for classes, but they will start with 20 people at first to provide better social distancing.
Ali Manson, executive director of Manchester Area Chamber of Commerce, said Yoga Nook will be the first studio in the city offering yoga classes.
“That’s something totally new,” Manson said. “People are definitely excited to have something like this here in town so they don’t have to go to bigger cities, so that’s really nice.”
Yoga Nook also has a boutique space that sells Lululemon yoga mats and clothing, as well as other small business products.
Kopp hopes that Yoga Nook can be a place for people to find joy in their day. Too often, she said, people focus more on their jobs or other demands instead of taking a moment for themselves.
“I want people to feel like their best selves and feel happy, at least for an hour,” she said. “Because I believe that it has a cascade effect. If you treat yourself better, you’re going to bring that back to your family.”