With their students missing more than two months of class, Dubuque Community Schools leaders didn’t want grades to suffer because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
They opted to give high school students the chance to improve the grade they had when they left school on March 13 or to receive credit for passing a class without a letter grade attached to it. Since the district closed its school buildings, students have been provided with voluntary enrichment activities, but participation is not required.
“We’re trying to provide a fair opportunity for all students to be able to achieve at the level that they expect to achieve at or that they aspire to achieve,” said Mark Burns, the district’s executive director of secondary education.
With schools around the area switching to virtual and optional instruction systems during the pandemic, local educators have had to work out ways to grade students for a spring that looks nothing like the ordinary.
Schools have taken different approaches during this unprecedented time.
“Our overriding premise when we reviewed how we were going to grade … was, we cannot have a student fail a class based on the situation that life has put them in,” said Jim Boebel, superintendent of Platteville (Wis.) School District.
‘It’s about the learning’
High school students in Dubuque Community Schools have several options when it comes to grades.
Officials froze students’ semester grades as of March 13, the last day that students were in class before campuses were closed due to the pandemic.
They have the option to keep those grades, or they can work with their teachers to complete late work, resubmit work or retake exams so they can improve those marks.
“We thought it was most fair to the student, and we thought it focused us on making sure that the students had the learning that they needed, that we expected of them through the length of the course that had been taught,” Burns said. “It all goes back to, it’s about the learning,”
They also can take courses with a credit/no credit option, in which they receive credit for passing a class, but the course is not included in their GPA.
Students in ninth through 11th grades, based on their circumstances, also can receive an “incomplete” mark on a course and then work to improve their grade in the fall.
Officials still are examining how to grade middle-school students, Burns said
Elementary-school students receive standards-based report cards, which list grade-level standards and the extent to which students have met each of those.
Those report cards will end up reflecting what students learned before school closed, said Cindy Steffens, executive director of elementary education. Standards that teachers didn’t have time to assess will be marked as such.
“We’re going to be able to use that information next year to guide our instruction,” Steffens said.
All affected
At Wahlert Catholic High School in Dubuque, where students have been receiving required online instruction, they will receive their letter grade at the end of the school year. At that point, they can decide whether they want the letter grade for each class or to receive pass/fail credit, Principal Ron Meyers said.
“It opened up the idea that if this environment they were in was very difficult, and it was hard for them to stay on task as well as they would if they were here, it still allows them to earn credit with credibility,” Meyers said.
He said that could end up impacting students’ GPAs, but that students around the nation all have had their semesters impacted by COVID-19, which businesses and colleges should recognize.
“(Students) are all equally affected by this,” Meyers said.
In Platteville, educators are giving high school students the chance to improve on their grades from the third nine-week period of the school year. Students who had a failing grade at that time were given minimally passing grades to give all students a fair chance at academic success, Boebel said.
“We did that mainly because we don’t know the level of trauma inside our students’ homes,” he said.
Students in pre-kindergarten through eighth grade use a standards-based report card, so their grading has not been as heavily impacted, Boebel said.
At East Dubuque (Ill.) High School, educators separated out high students’ third-quarter grades and are tracking fourth-quarter grades separately, Principal Darren Sirianni said. Students can use their work in the current quarter to raise their third-quarter grades.
The grades that students receive in the current quarter reflect the quality of their work but also weigh the efforts they made to engage in learning while their normal school routine was interrupted, Sirianni said.
Students who don’t engage in online learning during the last quarter will receive an “incomplete” grade and will make up the work they missed in the summer or fall.