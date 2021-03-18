A Dubuque man is accused of sexually abusing a girl younger than 15 on multiple occasions.
Gustavo A. Vasquez-Ruiz, 32, of 829 Hawkeye Drive, was arrested at 5:55 p.m. Tuesday at his residence on a warrant charging third-degree sexual abuse.
Court documents state that Vasquez-Ruiz sexually abused the girl at a Dubuque residence on multiple occasions over a span of a year and a half.
The Telegraph Herald does not provide identifying information for victims of alleged sexual crimes.
The girl described Vasquez-Ruiz’s actions during an interview at Child Protection Center in Hiawatha, Iowa, documents state.