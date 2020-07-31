LANCASTER, Wis. — Hy-Vee just opened a new Dollar Fresh store in a former Shopko location in Dyersville, Iowa, and is following the same blueprint in five other communities in Iowa.
However, the grocery chain is not interested in doing the same in the former Shopko on Lancaster’s north side, according to local economic development officials.
“We have already reached out to Hy-Vee, and at this time, they do not have interest,” said Grant County Economic Development Corp. Director Ron Brisbois.
He said the building is owned by Bob Schmidt and his sons. Schmidt owns Gasser True Value Hardware, which is located next to the 34,000-square-foot former Shopko building.
“I am marketing the building to a variety of businesses,” said Brisbois. “Obviously, retail or commercial use is on our radar, but the building also has a potential for manufacturing and assembly.”
The building was built in 1999 and had its roof replaced in 2015. Shopko closed its Lancaster store in June 2019.