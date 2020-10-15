LANCASTER, Wis. — A state grant of up to $35,000 will go toward an abandoned, contaminated property in downtown Lancaster.
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources on Wednesday announced the brownfields grant for the property now owned by Grant County.
“Years ago, a leaking underground fuel tank was removed from the parking lot at the two-story property, located at 132 E. Maple St.,” a DNR press release states. “Approximately 850 tons of contaminated soil was removed, but fuel contamination remained at the site.”
The building was the former location of Rockwool Home Insulation and later was an antique store. It has been vacant since 2012. Grant County took possession of the property in August due to unpaid taxes.
“In a small, rural community, commercial property sales can be challenging, especially when there are environmental issues,” said Jodie Peotter, DNR brownfields outreach and policy section chief in the Remediation and Redevelopment Program, in the release. “Grant County’s award will help them answer remaining questions about the extent of petroleum contamination at this site. Once environmental issues are addressed, it may be easier to attract a prospective buyer and eventually get the property back on the tax roll.”