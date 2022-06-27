Ken and Helena Fleming’s destiny as a married couple very well might have been fated from the beginning.
“We met in our baby buggies,” said Ken, 95, of Dubuque. “We grew up together.”
“But I’m older,” pointed out Helena, who will be 96 next month. “We went to the same schools, had the same friends and neighbors, and our families went to the same church.”
Despite their lifelong acquaintance, Helena, who celebrated 72 years of marriage to Ken on June 10th, initially never imagined being married to him.
“We never even looked at each other that way,” she said. “Never dreamed of ever being married.”
Ken and Helena both grew up in Seattle. Ken later joined the Army, serving in World War II and for a year in Korea, though his World War II service was cut short after the Japanese surrendered in the summer of 1945.
“I actually won the war,” he joked. “I was conscripted into the Army on V-J Day, so they must have decided it was time to surrender.”
Ken came back to Seattle, enrolled at University of Washington and returned to his home church. He wanted to serve as a missionary, and that’s when Helena began to look at her lifelong friend a bit differently.
“I had always wanted to go into missions and serve as a missionary,” Helena said. “He did, too. It was about time for me to get married. So that’s how it happened.”
Sharon Fleming, the couple’s daughter-in-law, said Helena was patient as Ken completed his college studies.
“They didn’t start dating until the very end (of his degree program),” she said. “But she was there the whole time.”
They married in 1950, and in 1951, the Flemings received their assignment and left on a boat to South Africa, a trip that would take three weeks traveling by ship.
Working on a mission station in a less-populated country setting, Ken became fluent in Zulu, and both he and Helena led school and church groups, working side by side.
After a few years, they were sent to the more urban city of Durban to start churches.
“Durban had a population of over a million, and they had a real need there (for churches),” Ken said.
The couple lived in South Africa for 25 years. They raised three children — Lois, Peter and Jim — who all were born, raised and educated in South Africa.
“They returned to the states when Jim finished high school,” said Sharon, who is Jim’s wife.
Peter was named after Ken’s brother, Pete Fleming.
“My brother was a missionary,” Ken said. “He was younger than I was by a year or so. He went to Ecuador, and he was killed there.”
In 1956, Pete Fleming and four other missionaries had established friendly communications with the Huaorani, an Amazonian tribe, but were confronted by a group of warriors who weren’t aware of their previous visits.
“They killed them because they just didn’t know who they were,” Ken said. “It wasn’t because they hated them.”
When the family moved permanently back to the U.S., Emmaus Bible College, then located in Chicago, tapped Ken to build its missions curriculum and teach classes. Emmaus moved its campus to Dubuque in 1984, and Ken and Helena followed.
Sharon remembered being a student in one of Ken’s classes at Emmaus.
“He was my favorite teacher,” she said. “Apparently, I was a pet student and he brought me home to meet his family.”
Sharon said she realized right away what a special couple her future in-laws were.
“They were both so involved with the church and were obviously devoted to it and to each other,” she said. “I think I saw a family a lot like mine.”
Sharon and Jim followed in his parents’ footsteps, serving as missionaries in Peru and Colombia for a total of 24 years. All four of their children were born in South America.
Peter passed away in 1999 after a battle with cancer. His two children were raised in Dubuque — Peter III is a police officer in Monticello, Iowa, and Katie is a veterinary student at Tufts University in Massachusetts.
Along with their six grandchildren, Ken and Helena also have nine great-grandchildren.
Ken taught at Emmaus for 25 years and retired in 2002, though he returned at the school’s request in 2008 to teach and continue writing course books.
“I still had an office there before the pandemic,” he said. “It might still be there.”
Helena said it was Ken’s desire to serve the church that made her look at him as more than a friend.
“It was his love for missions, his wanting to go out into the world and his aspirations to do good things,” she said.
The two currently live in the assisted-living building Dubuque’s Oak Park Place. Suzanne Esau, a receptionist there, said the Flemings are one of the most loving couples she has ever seen.
“He calls her ‘My bride,’” she said. “It’s so sweet.”
Helena said the secret to their long marriage has been not giving up and looking forward to how the relationship develops over the years.
“It’s a lot of give and take,” she said. “And bit by bit, you realize you’re loving each other more and more. And then you get to a place where you can’t imagine what it would be like to not be together.”
Ken’s assessment was a bit more succinct.
“I knew what her qualities were because I’d known her all my life,” he said. “And she was the one to go for.”
