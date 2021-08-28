A Dubuque man who describes himself as an advocate for world peace is once again running for mayor.
John Miller, 73, submitted his paperwork as a candidate to succeed longtime Mayor Roy Buol, who announced he is not seeking re-election, in the upcoming Nov. 2 election. He joins a field of four other candidates: Dubuque City Council Members David Resnick and Brad Cavanagh, as well as challengers April White and Antonino Erba. The filing deadline for candidates was Thursday, Aug. 26.
Miller, a Vietnam war veteran, previously ran an unsuccessful write-in campaign for mayor in 2017. He has run for president as an independent in every election since 1988.
The former commercial pilot said his interest in the mayoral position comes from an inherent desire to help people.
“Helping people is what I enjoy doing, and what a great position the mayor would be in to do that,” Miller said.
Miller said he has spent many decades promoting peace, going as far as founding an organization, Peace Engineering, Inc., as a means of spreading his message.
If elected, Miller promised to open a new city office that would be designed specifically to meet with residents, answer any questions they have and assist them in whatever way possible.
“I envision there being a place where everyone can come in and get an answer within 24 hours,” Miller said. “I want it to be a way for us to start listening to our residents.”
He said he also would work to reduce the city’s overall garbage it produces, partially through limiting the use of plastic used in the city.
Miller proposed the construction of a citywide tram system as a means of greatly expanding public transportation access throughout the city.
“Parking is a very complicated discussion, and there has to be another way to do this,” Miller said. “We could have a tram system that could transport people anywhere in the city to the downtown.”
Regarding the proposal to demolish the current Five Flags Center and construct a new, larger facility that would stretch across West Fifth Street, currently estimated to cost $74 million, Miller said he would like to see the Five Flags Center saved and the new facility built somewhere else.
“I think we should keep the Five Flags and build something larger even farther away,” Miller said.
Miller said he also wants to continue the city’s work in attempting to reduce poverty, arguing that combating it would benefit the entire community.
With five candidates seeking the position, a primary election will be held on Oct. 5, with the top two vote-earners moving on to the final Nov. 2 election.