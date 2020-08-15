Ever since kindergarten, Sadhana Rawal has participated in St. Mark Youth Enrichment’s before- and after-school programs.
That programming will look very different as she heads into fourth grade at Audubon Elementary School in Dubuque this month. Sadhana will participate in a virtual St. Mark program on days she isn’t physically at school under Dubuque Community Schools’ hybrid learning plan.
“I know that probably was a little outside of (St. Mark’s) comfort zone,” said her mother, Mandy Rawal. “So I’m really happy that they took a step and provided something that would just help kids and be there for the kids because that’s ultimately what they need, especially now.”
The leaders of local organizations that provide after-school programs say the COVID-19 pandemic has prompted significant changes to their offerings this fall. While that can lead to some challenges, they say, their services still are needed as students head back to school.
“We want to make sure we’re meeting the needs in every way we possibly can for families,” said Dawn Cogan, executive director of St. Mark.
Adjusting programs
St. Mark is shifting its program to a virtual format for Dubuque Community Schools students as the school year begins.
Staff will connect with students via video chat on students’ remote learning days. Students will receive activities they can complete any time if they can’t connect live.
St. Mark staff will provide in-person programming in the Western Dubuque Community School District and Seton Catholic School.
At the Dubuque Community YMCA/YWCA, staff members will provide before- and after-school programming for students from eight Dubuque schools. They also will provide care and academic support on students’ remote-learning days, said Deb Gustafson, executive director of child care and social services.
“There are people who have no choice,” Gustafson said. “They don’t have the luxury of being able to work from home, so we have to be able to provide care for those people who need it. So we’ve just got to do it as safely as we possibly can.”
Boys & Girls Club of Greater Dubuque officials are looking at ways they can provide safe programming this fall, according to Executive Director Brian Meyer. Typically, the club provides space for students to do homework, eat, use the gym and participate in activities.
“Social distancing for a lot of these things is kind of difficult with it being not as structured as other places,” Meyer said. “We allow our kids to participate in a myriad of different programs.”
Staff members will continue serving meals in the community, however, and they plan to have some kind of program offerings for students this fall.
“Right now, we’re just kind of playing it day by day, week by week to determine what we can do and put the safeguards in place to be able to offer a program,” Meyer said.
Staff members at Dubuque Dream Center are shifting to provide programming from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday so students can attend on remote learning days to complete schoolwork and receive support.
“Although Dream Center staff will not have the ability to go directly into the schools during the school day, we will continue to regularly communicate with the DCSD staff as we work together to impact the students we serve,” said Academic Center Coordinator Gabby Jean Gilles in a statement to the TH.
Navigating challenges
The many changes brought on by the pandemic have led to some challenges for after-school program providers.
At the Dubuque Y, costs to provide the school-age program increased due to the need for additional staff, expanded cleaning procedures and added food costs. At the same time, parents only can pay so much, Gustafson said.
Funds from a state stipend have helped cover costs so far. If that program is discontinued, however, it would be “a big deal for us,” she said.
The Y also is serving fewer students this fall due to restrictions on group sizes and so staff can accommodate all students if the Dubuque district switches to fully virtual learning.
“I just hope that everyone in our community is patient and understanding of everyone’s needs,” Gustafson said.
Meyer said that with many local students opting to go to school virtually this fall, parents might not feel comfortable sending them to the Boys & Girls Club either.
And as is the case with many nonprofits, Meyer is concerned about how the pandemic could impact funding.
“I think everybody’s nervous about how this is going to happen, how school is going to play out in the first month of the school year,” he said. “I think there’s nervous energy around everybody about what we can do.”
Cogan said the switch to virtual programming for some St. Mark sites will create a challenge for some families who rely on the organization’s before- and after-school programs for child care needs. But in a global pandemic, staff members have to do their part to meet students’ needs while keeping people safe.
Despite changes, Cogan said she remains hopeful about her organization’s plans.
Community members have continued supporting the nonprofit along the way as well.
“I’m not concerned about it going away,” Cogan said. “I think it’s going to look different.”