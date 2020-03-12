A former Dubuque man accused of pointing a gun at a person and assaulting his girlfriend during a confrontation was sentenced Wednesday to more than eight years in federal prison.
Devon L. Norman, 32, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids to eight years, four months in prison after he pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm. He also must serve three years of supervised release after his prison term.
There is no parole in the federal system.
Authorities said Norman confronted two men outside his home on May 9. The men had come to pick up Norman’s girlfriend, Tesla R. Donath, 20, according to court documents.
Police said Norman pointed a gun at one of the men and threatened to “blow his (expletive) brains out.” As the men drove away, they reported seeing Norman grab Donath by the hair and drag her inside.
Norman initially was charged in Iowa District Court for Dubuque County with assault and being a felon in possession of a firearm. The state-level charges were dropped as a result of the federal indictment.