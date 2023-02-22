MANCHESTER, Iowa — Manchester City Council members recently approved a contract for a major overhaul of Shelly Park.
The project includes the addition of a new Americans with Disability Act-compliant sidewalk, the replacement of crumbling retaining walls and new seating near the amphitheater.
The contract was awarded to Eastern Iowa Excavating, of Cascade, which had the low bid of $281,261 — $47,367 less than the architect’s estimate.
Previously, the city was awarded a $342,062 Community Development Block Grant through Iowa Economic Development Authority for the project, which will provide funding for 75% of the cost with the city picking up the remaining 25%. The city’s contribution has been budgeted and will come from the park fund.
Recommended for you
Given the favorable bids, City Manager Tim Vick said it allows the city to potentially add a new shelter, something that wasn’t within the budget previously.
Parks and Rec Director Doug Foley is evaluating whether it would be feasible to add some sort of fabric covering to provide shade or build something more permanent.
As for the project’s timeline, it is likely to get underway as soon as possible — as a stipulation of the grant, 80% of the funds need to be expended by May 29, with the remainder spent by July 20.
City staff will perform most of the demolition work to help pare down project costs, so it is likely to start as soon as the weather is favorable.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.