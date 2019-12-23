Business tidbits from around the tri-state area. This week, we highlight three developments in Dubuque.
A change of scenery has ushered in a new era for a longtime Dubuque business.
Butt’s Florist opened at 3220 Dodge St. this month. It operated at 2300 University Ave. until the end of November.
“I think it gives us a fresh start,” said owner Bryan Fitting. “It has a bit of a different look and feel and has allowed us to change some things up.”
Butt’s Florist was founded by Jim Butt in 1958 and remained in the family for nearly six decades.
Bryan Fitting and his wife, Sarah, became the new owners in late 2016.
Fitting said there were multiple reasons for the move, including concerns about parking and the overall safety of the University Avenue-Asbury Road intersection.
Frequent discussion of a roundabout at that intersection also concerned Fitting, who worried that such construction would severely impact his business.
Fitting said the Dodge Street store is smaller than the previous one. And unlike the University Avenue location, the new space does not include a greenhouse.
Butt’s Florist is addressing that change by working with more local greenhouses, ensuring that the business will receive daily deliveries of fresh flowers.
The business also is ramping up its nonfloral offerings by selling artwork and an expanded selection of gifts.
“In the past, people had been looking for and asking for things we didn’t have,” Fitting said. “People were sometimes looking for something other than flowers, and now we are filling that need.”
Butt’s Florist is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday. It can be reached at 563-583-3551.
DUBUQUE RESIDENT LAUNCHES NEW BUSINESS
A Dubuque entrepreneur with a graphic-design background is setting his sights on a new venture.
Adam Zalaznik recently launched a new line of all-natural male grooming products that includes everything from cologne and beard wash to deodorant and mustache soap. They are sold under the moniker Skullduggery Grooming Products.
Zalaznik is hopeful he can tap into an underserved market.
“Grooming products are something that everyone uses, but there are not a lot of options out there for men,” he said.
The products are sold at special events and local farmers markets and through Zalaznik’s website.
Zalaznik eventually hopes to create a subscription-based service where customers receive boxes of product on a monthly basis.
Skullduggery Grooming Products marks the latest entrepreneurial venture for Zalaznik, who was born and raised in Dubuque and attended Clarke University.
He started his own graphic design business, Adam Zalaznik Design, in 2014 and put those skills to use when launching his latest endeavor.
Zalaznik created the website and designed the packaging and marketing materials for Skullduggery Grooming Products. He admitted it wasn’t an easy process.
“I am kind of a perfectionist,” he said. “I can be my own worst critic.”
While the business currently relies heavily on e-commerce, Zalaznik is eager to bring the product to new platforms. He said the next logical step is to get the items displayed in salons and a longer-term goal involves getting them placed in retail stores.
Customers can learn more by visiting TheWeekendGentleman.com.
NEW OFFERINGS ON CENTRAL
Just more than one year after opening, a business in Dubuque’s Central Avenue Corridor is poised to expand its footprint and its offerings.
Upcycle Dubuque, 1838 Central Ave., will begin utilizing an additional 600 square feet in early January, according to co-owner Kristina Beytien.
Located next to Upcycle’s existing footprint, the new area will be used to house a “scrap store” offering items such as glass, wood, yarn and other creative materials at a reduced cost. Beytien explained that Upcycle will be moving that offering from its existing space to the new one, which will free up room for more interactive activities.
“Now that we have that space available, we can use it for things like art and sewing classes,” Beytien said.
Upcycle Dubuque opened in November 2018. True to its name, it focuses on the concept of “upcycling,” which involves taking items that would have been discarded and re-purposing them.
The Dubuque Metropolitan Area Solid Waste Agency recognized these efforts and awarded Upcycle Dubuque with a grant to aid with the expansion. Beytien said she and her husband, co-owner Craig Beytien, spent months restoring the property’s facade and updating its interior.
The arrival of a new art gallery will add another dynamic to the property.
Gallery A will open in a portion of Upcycle’s existing space on Jan. 3 and feature an eclectic mix of artwork, according to the gallery’s owner, Allison Poster.
Poster is among many artists whose work will be displayed in the space. She hopes the gallery will help more artists gain the exposure they deserve.
“I am very passionate about art, and I am so excited to be working with fellow artists,” she said.
Upcycle Dubuque is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Gallery A will initially offer identical hours but eventually could remain open later on some evenings.
Both businesses can be reached at 563-587-8729.