Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds this week requested a “secretarial disaster designation” that would give farmers impacted by the derecho access to U.S. Department of Agriculture disaster programs.
The request covers the 57 Iowa counties that the storm touched, including Delaware, Dubuque, Jackson and Jones counties, according to a press release.
“Preliminary estimates are that 3.57 million acres of corn and 2.5 million acres of soybeans were severely damaged by the storm, with millions more acres affected to varying degrees,” it states. “If approved, a secretarial designation would enable Iowa producers in designated counties and all contiguous counties to immediately access low-interest Farm Service Agency emergency loans. Various other USDA programs are contingent upon the designation as well.”
The designation is separate from the presidential disaster designation, the release notes.