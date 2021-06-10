A long-awaited, permanent exhibit is poised to open at a Dubuque museum.
The John and Alice Butler River of Innovation Gallery opens 9 a.m. Friday, June 11, at the National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium.
The $3.5 million, 9,000-square-foot gallery features a variety of hands-on exhibits and a makerspace area.
Museum officials have been planning the gallery for the past seven years. The first phase of the project, an operational, 19th-century, belt-driven machine shop, opened in October.
The gallery is housed in the location of the original Fred W. Woodward Riverboat Museum.