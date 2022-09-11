A Dubuque man was arrested after authorities said he threw bricks through the windows of multiple establishments, causing an estimated $25,000 in damage.
Myko D. Dobson-Pickett, 22, of 27631/2 Jackson St., was arrested at 5:46 p.m. Friday at 2674 White St. on charges of first-degree criminal mischief, two counts of second-degree criminal mischief, interference with official acts causing bodily injury and possession of a controlled substance, as well as an unrelated warrant charging assault.
Court documents state that law enforcement officers on Monday responded to Steeple Square and found two broken stained glass windows and a broken brick below them with a note nearby saying “Happy Labor Day.” A neighbor said he saw someone throwing bricks through the windows.
Traffic camera footage from Monday showed a man in a white mask riding a green bike with a wire basket to the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center, where he threw a brick through a window. Footage also showed him throwing bricks through a window at Steeple Square and the KFC at 1957 Central Ave.
The damage to the law enforcement center window was estimated at $2,500, documents state. Damage at Steeple Square was estimated at $7,500, and damage at KFC was estimated at $15,000.
Documents state authorities saw Dobson-Pickett riding a green bike with a wire basket earlier in the day and that he matches the description of the person seen on camera and by the witness.
On Friday, authorities saw Dobson-Pickett in the yard of his residence. He had a warrant out for his arrest on an assault charge. Documents state that Dobson-Pickett assaulted Laura J. Schrup, 66, of Dubuque, in downtown Dubuque.
When authorities tried to make contact with Dobson-Pickett, he went inside his residence, exited through a window, climbed on the roof and jumped into the yard, documents state. Authorities pursued Dobson-Pickett on foot and eventually detained him.
Documents state an officer sustained an abrasion to his knee in the course of the arrest and that Dobson-Pickett had marijuana when he was searched.