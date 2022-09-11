A Dubuque man was arrested after authorities said he threw bricks through the windows of multiple establishments, causing an estimated $25,000 in damage.

Myko D. Dobson-Pickett, 22, of 27631/2 Jackson St., was arrested at 5:46 p.m. Friday at 2674 White St. on charges of first-degree criminal mischief, two counts of second-degree criminal mischief, interference with official acts causing bodily injury and possession of a controlled substance, as well as an unrelated warrant charging assault.

