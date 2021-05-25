BERNARD, Iowa -- A benefit event slated for this weekend seeks to raise money for a local woman battling cervical cancer.
The Hillary Lynch Benefit is slated for Saturday, May 29, at Bernard Ballpark.
Jones County Cattleman will sell burgers and sides, and a cash bar will be available.
A silent auction will start at noon, while a live auction will kick off at 1 p.m. Donations for either auction can be made by calling Corey Morehead at 563-343-4752, Mark Lindemier at 563-590-5005, Scott Hintgen at 563-542-3419 or Eric Noonan at 563-357-3988.
Nutsy Turtle & Lori G will perform after the auctions.
Cash donations also can be made at Citizens State Bank locations to the Hillary Lynch Benefit Account or mailed to Citizens State Bank, 102 E. Carlisle St., Maquoketa, Iowa 52060.