A man faces drug and other charges after police said he led officers on a pursuit that reached speeds as high as 52 mph in a 25 mph zone Tuesday in Dubuque.
Michael M. Lindsay, 32, no permanent address, was arrested at 5:08 p.m. Tuesday in the 2200 block of Rosaline Street on charges of felony eluding, operating while intoxicated, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, as well as a warrant charging voluntary absence from custody.
Court documents state that Lindsay was driving at 4:57 p.m. in a parking lot in the area of East 20th and Jackson streets when officers attempted to pull him over due to his outstanding warrant.
Lindsay drove away onto East 20th Street, ignoring a police squad car’s emergency lights and siren.
“Lindsay committed several traffic violations” as he sped away from officers, driving 52 mph in a 25 mph zone near the intersection of Kaufmann Avenue and Francis Street, according to documents.
Lindsay stopped and was arrested in the 2200 block of Rosaline Street.
Police reported locating marijuana, meth and drug paraphernalia during a search of Lindsay’s vehicle. Lindsay also was cited with several traffic violations.
Regarding the warrant, court documents state that Lindsay did not return to the state correctional facility at 1494 Elm St. on March 13.