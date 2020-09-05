MAQUOKETA, Iowa — The Moore family of Jackson County has carved out a reputation as hard-working, knowledgeable, skilled agriculturists. And they’ve done it in just two generations.
Brian and Kim Moore, of Bellevue, have eight children, 10 grandchildren and four more grandchildren on the way. They collectively farm about 800 acres, both owned and rented, that accommodate a small amount of crops to feed livestock and the livestock itself.
The Moore Family Farm Group is one of four Telegraph Herald Tri-State Farm Families of the Year, winning in the livestock category.
Brian and Kim met while they were students at Maquoketa High School. When Brian graduated, he went to Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids. After Kim graduated and began her college education at Clarke College in Dubuque, Brian followed her there, then went to University of Dubuque for a semester.
“Then, she asked me to marry her,” Brian said jokingly, “so I thought I’d better get a degree.”
Brian got his agribusiness degree, the couple married in 1983, and Brian started working for a feed company in Maquoketa.
In 1985, Brian got the opportunity to work a farm in Zwingle.
“It wasn’t a very productive farm, but this was my chance,” Brian said. “I could rent it out in shares and wouldn’t have to lay out a lot of cash. So we did that.”
The Moores tried to buy the farm a few times, but it just never worked out. In a sweet twist of fate, the farm came into the Moore family anyway.
“My second son, Brett, bought that farm about a year and a half ago,” said Brian.
Getting their fill at Zwingle Feed
The opportunity to purchase a feed store in Zwingle came along in 1986.
“It was the chance to start out with ownership and being self-employed,” Brian said.
The Moores built out the feed store, adding stockyards, an office and a hog buying station in Elwood.
“I was getting closer to getting into farming the way I wanted to. I was almost there,” Brian said.
“One thing in farming is if you can stay in it over a lifetime, you can make some money. But you have to hang in there through the low points. That’s the tough part, especially being first generation where you’re starting from scratch.”
A unique aspect of the Moores’ ownership of Zwingle Feed was their “inheritance” of an employee.
“I inherited DeVere Ganzer with Zwingle,” said Brian. “He’s going to be 93 in October. He’s been with me the whole time, so he’s kind of like a second dad to me.”
Even though the feed store closed in 2007, the weekly get together, which Ganzer dubbed “communion,” still happens every Thursday morning at 10:30.
Moore also built a trucking business hauling livestock, which helped supplement much of the family’s farm income. He still hauls livestock daily, rising at 4:30 a.m. to run his routes, returning home around late morning or early afternoon to complete farm chores.
“The income off the trucking is what’s lifting the farm right now,” he said. “It’s really paid a lot of the farm bills. It’s my family background — my dad, my uncles, my cousins, one of my brothers — were all truckers. I enjoy it, and it’s a way to stay independent.”
The gang’s all here
Of course, much of the Moores’ success in building their farm business has come from the children.
Brandon, 35, and his wife, Heather, own a dairy farm in Maquoketa. In addition to working their farm, Brandon works for Big Gain Feeds. Heather owns and operates Moore Family Farms Store in Maquoketa.
The store sells eggs and cheese from their farm, as well as many local food products such as ice cream, milk, bread, sauces and meat. An attached cafe serves local coffee, ice cream and sandwiches.
“Everything we sell is produced within two hours of the store,” said Heather.
Heather said the idea for the store, which opened in 2017, came from a doomsday scenario the couple talked about when a local creamery began dropping customers.
“We were a small operation. We knew if our creamery was going to drop anybody, it was going to be us,” Heather said. “So we knew we needed to diversify.”
A conversation at a wedding she attended with a Main Street landlord who had an empty storefront led to the couple testing out a pop-up holiday shop selling their farm goods.
“Brandon threw out a huge number and said, ‘If we gross that, we’ll keep it open,’” Heather said. “And we did. So here we are.”
Brett, 33, and his wife, Kari, also own a farm. Brett works for Big Gain Feeds, and Kari is a preschool teacher at Maquoketa High School.
Brigham, 31, lives in Epworth with his wife, Hannah. A dairy nutritionist, Brigham also works for Big Gain. He is the one call that all of the family members make when they have any questions about feeding their animals.
Brandt, 30, and his wife Brooke, also a preschool teacher, farm in Bellevue. Brandt is an accountant for Honkamp Krueger & Co. in Dubuque.
Bree, 27, and her husband, Ryan, live in Maquoketa. She is an athletic trainer for Maquoketa High School and is Brian’s right-hand “cattle woman.”
Brody, 25, lives in Bellevue. A concrete foreman, he does maintenance for all of the family farms.
Brittany, 22, is the Jackson County Iowa State University Extension and Outreach 4-H coordinator.
Brooklyn, 20, is attending Black Hawk College in Kewanee, Ill., majoring in agricultural journalism.
Mr. Moore goes to Des Moines
Brian Moore served in the Iowa House of Representatives from 2011 to 2016 and served as Jackson County auditor 2017-2018.
He first ran for the State Senate as a Democrat, coming in second.
“I learned I was a lot more conservative than I thought,” he said.
Then, Des Moines Republicans called.
“They said, ‘There was something weird out your way. We saw a lot of people switch from Republican to Democrat, and from what we hear, they switched because of you,” said Brian.
“I told them that was possible, but I didn’t really care what the party was,” he said. “I had a plan, and that’s what I ran on. But I was registered as a Democrat, and I thought I should stay that way.”
The Republican Party wanted him to run for the House.
“It was a learning experience,” he said. “It was a very grass-roots effort. I had a lot of really good people helping me. We put out signs, used the radio and newspapers, attended church dinners, did a few fundraisers. And the night of the election, we won.”
Innovation and cooperation
One of the ways the Moore family has been involved in innovation is with integration — a system that invites several small farmers to get together and pool their animals for sale.
Brian belongs to a group that pools its Berkshire hogs and sells them to Berkwood Farms, a company that has seen the advantages of buying from integrated groups.
“It’s keeping the little guy, who may have only 20 sows or 50 sows, in business,” Brian said. “It’s a good supplement.”
Brian hopes to get more involved in integrated coops in the future with fellow farmers.
“I see a niche market,” he said. “Can we present a product that we’re proud of through genetics and feeding, staying in Jackson, Clinton, Dubuque counties, and marketing to restaurants, taverns, grocery stores? It’s something we’re talking about.”
A family legacy
The Moores have grown a large farming operation in just a couple of generations, much of it due to Brian and Kim’s persistence in making their dreams come true.
“It’s a lot of hours, and it’s a lot of hours that aren’t compensated,” Brian said. “But you’ve got endless hope.”
Heather Moore said she is proud to have become a part of the Moore family.
“Brian and Kim are very family- and community-oriented. Brandon and I have really gotten that from them. Kim babysits. My sisters-in-law work in the store when they can. Brody is our ‘honey-do’ guy. Brian calls and says, ‘You got the boys ready?’ and he’ll take them on overnight trips.”
Heather recounted the recent Jackson County 4-H Fair, where her and Brandon’s 10-year-old son, Tucker, competed.
“Seven of the eight siblings were there, the grandparents were there, all to cheer on their nephew and their grandson,” she said. “I love this family. They are amazing.”