DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Dyersville City Council members have “reset the clock” for a tax increment financing district in the industrial park to reap the maximum benefits of a future development deal.
Earlier this year, Ancient Brands Milling announced its plans to construct a new 93,000-square-foot facility in 20 West Industrial Park.
Through a series of actions, the council effectively deleted the Ancient Brands property from its consolidated economic development district to start anew and realize the full potential tax increment financing set to take place.
“We’re just resetting everything to get the full 20-year lifespan out of that project,” City Administrator Mick Michel said.
While the ground is empty right now, Michel explained it was included in Dyersville’s economic development district in 2013, meaning the period it can exist in the city’s development plan is already halfway over.
“So we’re already 10 years out of that, and this will get us another 10 years of incremental value out of that property,” Michel said.
The industrial park has several more properties on which Michel said the council likely will take similar action in the future when more developments are announced.
At its Sept. 6 meeting, the council will be considering a trio of TIF deals, including one for Ancient Brands.
The council also will look at a development agreement for the new Woodland Eye Clinic and This is Heaven LLC for its development set to occur on the south side of Lansing Road across from the Field of Dreams, where a new hotel is set to be built.
Council members also heard updates related to next week’s Major League Baseball game at the Field of Dreams.
Mayor Jeff Jacque asked the public to consider volunteering for the fast-approaching events.
“It takes a lot of people to pull this off,” Jacque said, “and we have a lot of things planned for next week.”
Anyone interested is encouraged to reach out to Karla Thompson at Dyersville Area Chamber of Commerce for more details.
Michel also announced that the water and fiber optic line has reached the Field of Dreams movie site. Both utilities have been tested and will be fully operational in time for the game, marking an early success for the massive project.
With the influx of visitors set to descend on Dyersville, Michel also reminded the public that the Field of Dreams will be closed to non-ticket holders from today through Aug. 14 and asked everyone to exercise a degree of understanding as things get underway.
“Patience is really the key to this, and at the end of the day, everything worked out really well last year,” Michel said.
