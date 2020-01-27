BEETOWN, Wis. -- Authorities said a pickup truck that crashed near Beetown was destroyed by a subsequent fire, but no injuries were reported.
The Grant County Sheriff's Department today released details about the wreck, which occurred at about 6 p.m. Thursday on Grant County U near Rattlesnake Road south of Beetown.
Brad Kruppe, 25, of Platteville, was southbound on Grant County U when his truck hit a slick spot, left the roadway and crashed into a power pole, according to a press release. He was not injured in the crash.
"Kruppe left the scene to contact law enforcement," the release states. "While Kruppe was away from the scene, his (Ford) Ranger caught fire, becoming fully engulfed in flames."
The truck was destroyed.