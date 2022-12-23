In this image from body camera video taken by East Dubuque (Ill.) Police Chief Luke Kovacic, former Mayor Kirk VanOstrand answers his door after police arrived at his home on April 21, 2022. Video: TelegraphHerald.com
EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. -- Charges against a former East Dubuque mayor stemming from a 911 call he made have been dismissed.
Kirk VanOstrand had been charged in Jo Daviess County Circuit Court with two counts of disorderly conduct for misuse of 911. One count was a felony, while the other was a misdemeanor.
Online court records state that an order was filed Wednesday dismissing the case, but records do not give a reason for the dismissal. A court hearing in the case had been scheduled for Thursday.
Reached by the Telegraph Herald, Jo Daviess County State's Attorney Chris Allendorf said he could not comment on the case.
The charges stemmed from an incident on April 21 during which East Dubuque police reported VanOstrand called City Hall while a City Council meeting was occurring. Police Chief Luke Kovacic reportedly told VanOstrand that he would not speak with him and informed him to call 911 if he had an emergency.
About 10 minutes later, police reported a 911 call was made about someone not being able to breathe at City Hall, though no such incident was occurring at the time.
Authorities then traced the call to VanOstrand's residence. When questioned, VanOstrand admitted to police about making the call and said he was having trouble breathing but was "fine now."