An article about a fatal crash in Dubuque County was the most-read story of the past week on TelegraphHerald.com.
Here are the 10 most-read stories on the website between Aug. 1 and Sunday:
1.) Authorities ID 2 killed in Dubuque County crash
2.) Ask the TH: What’s under construction near Freddy’s in Dubuque?
3.) Autopsy results released for family members killed at Maquoketa Caves State Park
4.) Biz Buzz: 3rd fitness facility location to open in Dubuque Co.; Galena MedSpa offering new services to area; SW Wisconsin karate school moving
5.) Police: Driver arrested after high-speed chase in Dubuque
6.) East Dubuque man wins $10,000 Mega Millions lottery prize
7.) Police: 4 injured in 2-vehicle crash in Dubuque
8.) Dubuque Community School District announces employee salaries from last fiscal year
9.) Love that lasts: After 62 years, Dubuque couple still in it together
10.) Authorities: 1 dead after vehicle struck by train in SW Wisconsin
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.