MANCHESTER, Iowa — The Manchester hospital announced Monday that it is nearing its inpatient capacity, thanks in part to patients with COVID-19.
Regional Medical Center issued a statement saying that it is “experiencing inpatient capacity concerns in our Medical/Surgical/Intensive Care Department” due to COVID-19, the respiratory virus RSV and “other illnesses and injuries.”
The 25-bed critical access hospital also reported that it was having difficulty transferring patients who needed higher levels of care to larger facilities in surrounding cities, including Dubuque. Instead, those transfers had to go farther away, to Des Moines or Mason City.
In the statement, Chief Nursing Officer Heather Ries said the growth of the delta variant’s impact on Regional Medical Center was “very real.” In particular, she spoke to the rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations among young people.
“Contrary to some perceptions, COVID-19 is not an elderly person disease,” Ries wrote. “With the new delta variant that is circulating, younger people ranging from their mid-20s to 50s are getting sicker and sicker more quickly than with the previous strain of COVID-19. Seeing young people this sick is very difficult and trying for our team members.”
In Dubuque, UnityPoint-Finley Hospital had just five hospitalizations of people with COVID-19, as of Monday afternoon. Normally, Finley has 126 inpatient beds, but the hospital has plans in place to expand that as the pandemic necessitates.
“UnityPoint Health–Finley Hospital is not in surge capacity, and we are monitoring our census hourly,” said UnityPoint Regional Marketing Specialist Riley Cole in an emailed response. “We are seeing a higher number of COVID-19 patients, but we have been able to care for our patients who are seeking care, at this time.”
Since April 18, she said that 4.2% of COVID-positive patients had been fully vaccinated against the virus.
MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center declined to comment for this story, deferring to the Dubuque County COVID-19 Incident Management Team.
The Incident Management Team, however, does not receive reports about hospitalizations from area hospitals, according to Public Information Officer Randy Gehl. For specifics, the team must rely on Iowa Department of Public Health reporting, which now comes just once a week, despite the recent surge in cases statewide.
Cole said that UnityPoint is also at the mercy of the IDPH for identifying the delta variant among positive cases at UnityPoint facilities.
“The on-site laboratory at UnityPoint Health–Finley Hospital cannot determine if a sample contains the delta variant; therefore, we do not know how many inpatient cases may be of the delta variant,” she said. “The Iowa Department of Public Health has been requesting that labs send samples positive for SARS-CoV2 to their lab for sequencing; however, we do not receive results back on these samples.”
Officials from both Regional Medical Center and UnityPoint asked community members to follow guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control — including being vaccinated, if possible, wearing masks in public and staying home.
Cole also said that respiratory RSV cases are up at Finley, but that they were not a surprise.
“We are seeing an increase in RSV in adults and children,” she said, referencing national data from the CDC. “When the pandemic hit, people were spending more time inside and behind masks, so respiratory illnesses circulated at ‘historically low levels,’ the CDC said in a report released Monday. Now, we are seeing people ease up on COVID-19 precautions, so they are coming back into contact with pathogens that have existed, but weren’t spreading much throughout the pandemic.”
The Regional Medical Center release said area residents should not hesitate to go there if they need routine or emergency care, despite the current capacity concerns.
“We understand this information may be alarming; however, we want our community to be aware and knowledgeable of what is happening around them and at their local hospital,” CEO Danette Kramer said in the release.