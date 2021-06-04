CLINTON, Iowa — An expert witness called by the defense Thursday testified that he believes a Dubuque County woman killed herself, while a second expert said his findings don’t indicate that the man accused of her death was near her when she was stabbed.
The defense then rested its case Thursday afternoon in the second-degree murder trial of Fontae C. Buelow, 29, at the Clinton County Courthouse. He is accused of fatally stabbing his former girlfriend, Samantha J. Link, 21, of Peosta, Iowa, in his Dubuque residence on March 31, 2017, though the defense maintains that she stabbed herself.
Buelow did not take the stand to testify on his own behalf — a difference from his first trial in 2018. Jurors at that time found him guilty of second-degree murder, and he was sentenced to 50 years in prison.
But last year, the Iowa Supreme Court upheld a state Court of Appeals ruling vacating Buelow’s prior conviction on that charge, granting him a new trial. The appeals court ruled that records on Link’s mental health struggles should not have been excluded as evidence in the initial trial.
The second trial is taking place in Clinton due to previous publicity in Dubuque County regarding the case.
On Thursday morning, forensic pathologist Dr. Brad Randall testified that Link’s death was a suicide after examining documents related to her death. Randall said he now primarily does consulting work for defense attorneys in criminal cases.
“I think that the decedent inflicted these wounds on herself,” Randall testified. “… The pattern of the injuries on the chest, the orientation that they suggest the knife had to be held in, those injuries would have had to occur with Link using the weapon.”
Link was found with three stab wounds to her chest, two of which were fatal. Randall said that while it’s uncommon to have someone stab themselves multiple times in a suicide, he has seen it in previous cases that he worked on.
Two cuts found on Link’s hand, one on her pinky and the other on her ring finger, also suggest that she held the knife herself, Randall said. If Link had grabbed the knife to defend herself from an attack, he said, there would be more cuts on her hand.
“If they were defensive wounds, they would be the most unusual defensive wounds I’d ever seen,” he said.
His testimony conflicted with that from a state medical examiner last week, who testified about why he ruled Link’s death a homicide. The factors included the depth of her stab wounds. He also testified that Link’s hand injuries were defensive wounds.
On Thursday, Randall added that Link’s mental health records also suggest that her death was a suicide. Previous testimony showed the Link was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and borderline personality disorder in her life.
The drugs and alcohol that Link had in her system at her time of death also played a contributing factor, Randall said.
“I think that what I saw here appeared to be an impulsive behavior,” he said. “I saw nothing to suggest that she was thinking of suicide prior to the stab wounds being inflicted.”
A psychiatrist who spoke with Link two days before her death previously testified that she was not suicidal. Meanwhile, a psychiatrist testifying for the defense earlier this week concluded that Link was at a high risk for suicide at the time of her death, based on her personal history. The latter psychiatrist made the determination based on a review of more than 1,500 pages of documents on Link’s life and mental health, but she never met Link.
On Thursday, forensic consultant and analyst Michael Maloney testified that he was asked by the defense to make a 3-D crime scene reconstruction based on the case’s evidence. Maloney noted that his reconstructions only indicate what might have happened during an incident, and they cannot determine the manner of Link’s death.
Maloney considered what the scene might look like if Buelow was standing 1 to 2 feet away from Link when she was stabbed, as well as another scenario that had Buelow standing near the kitchen door leading to the basement. Buelow told law enforcement that he was standing at that door when Link stabbed herself.
Based on the blood spatter that was found on Buelow’s shirt, Maloney said he feels that Buelow could have been standing 10 to 11 feet away from Link when she was stabbed. He also “falsified the hypothesis” that Buelow could have been standing near Link.
“If he is up close to her, we are looking at a lot of blood coming onto his shirt,” he said. “We’re seeing that on the floor around her. We’re not seeing that on his shirt.”
Maloney also testified that he believes Link held the knife at some point, based on injuries on Link’s right hand and a fingerprint impression on the knife’s blade. He also believes that the knife laid across Link’s bloody sweatshirt based on the blade’s bloodstains.
“The bloodstain on the knife is not what I would expect to see from a plunge-in and a plunge-out,” he said. “... It’s consistent to me with laying a knife on a blood-soaked towel or something like that.”
He said he believes the knife then rested for a period of time on the kitchen floor near the stove, based on the evidence.
The bloodstain on the knife appeared to be similar to a bloodstain found near the stove, though Maloney did not rule out other ways for the bloodstain to get on the floor.
Previous testimony from law enforcement and other expert witnesses said the bloodstain near the stove was made by Link’s hand when law enforcement moved her body to perform life-saving measures.
Maloney said he didn’t know how the knife then ended up around 10 feet away on the adjacent living room carpet, though he said one of the “least likely scenarios” would be Link throwing it there.
However, he said it had to have been after the blood on the knife dried since there were no bloodstains on the carpet.
After the defense rested its case, defense attorney David Fautsch again made a motion for a judgment of acquittal, arguing that there was now evidence that Link stabbed herself.
Iowa District Court Judge Monica Zrinyi Ackley again denied the motion.
The trial will resume at 9 a.m. today with rebuttal witnesses from the prosecution. Zrinyi Ackley said the trial likely will go into Monday, June 7.