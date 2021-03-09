FARLEY, Iowa — One person was injured in a single-vehicle rollover crash Monday morning south of Farley.
Logan J. Morehead, 18, of Muscatine, Iowa, was transported to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment of his injuries, according to the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department.
Authorities say Morehead was traveling south on North Pleasant Grove Road at 5:45 a.m. when he lost control of his vehicle in the vicinity of Farm Lane. The vehicle entered the right ditch and traveled approximately 200 feet through a farm field. The vehicle struck an embankment and rolled approximately five times before coming to a rest on all four tires.
Morehead was cited with failure to maintain control.