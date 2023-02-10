7 p.m. The Olivier-Award-nominated show comes to the U.S. after a successful run in the United Kingdom. Admission: $29 to $59. Tickets are available at ticketmaster.com and the Five Flags box office. More information: fiveflagscenter.com.
The Legendary Count Basie Orchestra
Today, John and Alice Butler Hall, Heritage Center, University of Dubuque, 2255 Bennett St.
7:30 p.m. Scotty Barnhart directs the orchestra, which will feature vocalist Carmen Bradford. Admission: $30 to $45 for general public; $25 to $40 for UD faculty, staff and alumni; parents of current students; military and veterans; and groups of 10 or more. Tickets available at: Farber Box Office at Heritage Center, by calling 563-585-SHOW and online at dbq.edu/heritagecenter. More information: dbq.edu/heritagecenter.
Chapel Hart with Special Guest Lucas Hoge
Saturday, Five Flags Theater, 405 Main St.
7 p.m. The up-and-coming country music group features sisters Danica and Devynn Hart and cousin Trea Swindle. The trio ended up as finalists in a recent season of NBC’s “America’s Got Talent.” Admission: $39 to $59. Tickets available at ticketmaster.com and the Five Flags box office. More information: fiveflagscenter.com.
Buddy Holly Dance
Saturday, Dubuque County Fairgrounds & Event Center, 14569 Old Highway Road
7 to 11 p.m. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Adam’s Dance Connection will offer free dance lessons from 6 to 7 p.m., and live music will be provided by BMW Music. Contests, door prizes, concessions and more will be available. Must be at least 18 years old to attend. Tickets will be available for purchase at the fairgrounds office. Admission: $7 in advance, $9 the day of the dance. More information: 563-588-1406 or dbqfair.com.
2023 Winter Arts Snow Sculpting Festival
Sunday, Washington Square, 700 Locust St.
Noon to 4 p.m. Vote for your favorite snow sculpture, and maybe try your own hand at sculpting. Snow blocks and tools will be provided in the community sculpting area. Food and drink will be available for purchase. Admission: Free. More information: bit.ly/3IaHy48.
