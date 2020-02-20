ASBURY, Iowa — Kwik Star officials have halted plans to construct a new convenience store along Hales Mill Road until Asbury City Council members decide on a road improvement plan.
“We are on hold with our seller for the fact that we just don’t know for certain if Hales Mill Road will get realigned,” said Dax Connely, real estate manager with Kwik Star parent company Kwik Trip Inc.
Asbury City Council members are reviewing multiple alternatives to lessen traffic at two busy intersections on Asbury Road. One possible fix would involve the realignment of Hales Mill Road.
In the past, city leaders have explored adding traffic signals on Hales Mill Road and extending the westbound left-turn lane at Asbury Road. Under that scenario, they also would add a westbound right-turn lane on Asbury Road at the intersection of Hales Mill Road.
The project would cost about $400,000. If the property was rezoned and acquired by Kwik Star, the business would be expected to share in project expenses.
Connely said company leaders will wait and see what happens.
“We would hope Hales Mill Road wouldn’t get realigned,” he said. “We will continuously stay in touch with the administrators and keep on the realignment.”
Although the possibility of Kwik Star helping with the project cost is a bonus, Mayor Jim Adams said the convenience store’s decision will not dictate the council’s final plan.
“A gas station is a nice amenity. Some might say it would be great, but some may say, ‘Why do you need three in a few miles?’” he said. “We are looking at the big picture regardless of what happens.”
Adams said the city still has a chance of working with other businesses to help pay for part of the project if Kwik Star does not build along the intersection.
“I don’t believe any development will drive our decision because with or without it, the traffic is still going to increase,” he said. “It’s always a nice bonus, but that still could be a thing with a different developer with a different parcel.”
Council members plan to hold a work session early next month to discuss road improvement alternatives.