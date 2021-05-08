The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Carrie R. Ague-Fisher, 29, no address provided, was arrested at 5:14 a.m. Friday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging animal neglect.
- Steven C. Wilson, 35, no permanent address, was arrested at 10:07 p.m. Thursday in rural Peosta on charges of third-offense possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and probation violations, as well as a warrant charging sex offender registry violation-second or subsequent offense.