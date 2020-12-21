A longtime health care barrier for Dubuque's Marshallese community is poised to come to an end.
The massive pandemic relief package that was set to come before Congress on Monday included a provision for which the Marshallese and other local leaders have long advocated -- the restoration of their Medicaid eligibility.
"It’s a big relief," said the Rev. Stan Samson, who pastors at Dubuque Paradise Church and is from the Marshall Islands. "This has been a longtime struggle, and I have been one of the advocates for the Marshallese community in town and in Dubuque, Iowa, and this is one of the main points and main issues that we've been trying to resolve."
Marshallese people residing in the U.S. have been unable to access Medicaid since 1996, when a federal welfare reform bill stripped eligibility for the health care program from people living in the U.S. under a Compact of Free Association.
In a statement Monday to the Telegraph Herald, U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer, D-Iowa, said the move to restore Medicaid eligibility to the Marshallese was "long overdue."
"Permanently restoring the Marshallese community’s access to Medicaid is the right thing to do, and I’m happy I could help lead the fight to correct a wrong,” the statement reads.
Brendan Conley, a spokesman for U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, wrote in a statement that Ernst has heard from Iowans, particularly from around Dubuque, about the importance of the issue.
"(She) is pleased this bipartisan deal could help resolve this matter and make a positive impact for Iowa families," Conley wrote.
Gary Collins, CEO of Crescent Community Health Center in Dubuque, said the move is a "game-changer" for local Marshallese community members who have lost jobs during the pandemic or have family with no insurance.
"Having Medicaid opens up more of an avenue for them to obtain those types of screenings as the other recipients of Medicaid currently get," Collins said.
Irene Sigrah Maun said she was so excited when the news broke on Sunday that she could not sleep.
"It means a lot to us, and it's already spread out," said Maun, who grew up in the Federated States of Micronesia and now works at Crescent. "Everyone's calling and calling and saying, 'Hey, we did it.' 'Oh yes, we did it.'"
She said some members of the Marshallese community who have low incomes have avoided receiving health care because they don't feel they can afford it.
Allowing them to receive Medicaid should help them access that care, as well as help them handle the COVID-19 pandemic that already has taken a heavy toll on the Marshallese community, Maun said.
She said she plans to follow up with local Marshallese community members to encourage them to take advantage of the opportunity to sign up for Medicaid.
"I will do my best to reach out and make sure they're using it," she said.