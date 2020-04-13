Sunday wasn’t a typical Easter for Rebekah Matthews
“Typically, I would go to church — I am part of Crossroads (Church) out in Peosta — with my roommates or friends and connect with them there,” said Matthews, of Dubuque.
Nothing seems typical these days, with the coronavirus pandemic and social-distancing restrictions limiting the sizes of gatherings and prompting many churches to move services online.
“It is unfortunate with what’s going on in the world,” Matthews said. “There is a lot of anxiety and a lot of fear. We’re all isolated at home and that can be very scary for people.”
Overcoming that isolation is one of the reasons she attended Sunday’s drive-up community Easter service in the parking lot of Dubuque’s Hobby Lobby.
“I thought it was a great idea for the community with all of the challenges we’re going through,” said worshiper Jon Wessels, of Dubuque. “It shows that there is hope that is greater than this disease. Being able to get a group together in a safe manner makes you realize that if you have your faith, you will get through it.”
More than 100 cars filled the lot. Worshipers remained in their cars while tuning into a dedicated radio frequency to hear songs, Bible readers and lessons from celebrants within a tent placed on the south side of the parking lot.
“I thought it was a great idea,” Matthews said. “Whether we’re Christians or any faith, we need community. We’re built to be with other people. This (service) is a great way to be smart and safe and get together at the same time.”
Car horns honking replaced “Hallelujah” during the course of the service, with honks supplanting applause after songs, too.
Karoline Stratton, of Dubuque, attended the service with family members.
“I thought it would be great to go to it because we can’t go to our own church services because of what is happening,” Stratton said. “It’s a great way for people to get together but still be safe and hear a great message.”
Worshipers were advised to remain in their cars to maintain social-distancing restrictions imposed to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Occasionally, hands would wave from the opened window of one vehicle to another.
John Lockwood, of Dubuque, said the drive-up service seemed like an incredible idea for Easter.
“It’s awesome to be able to do that on the most influential day in human history,” Lockwood said. “When I go to an Easter Sunday service, it’s really about remembering something incredibly important with my life.”
A typical Easter would find Lockwood traveling.
“Normally, I would be with my extended family and we would go to a church service with them out of town — but that’s not an option this year,” he said. “This is something I can tell my kids and grandkids about,” Lockwood said.
Matthews said she thought the service was a great way to give people hope — much the same way Easter gave hope to followers of Jesus.
“On Good Friday, there was a lot of discouragement from the disciples,” she said. “Then, Sunday comes, and there’s excitement (with the resurrection). It’s like a gift. Hopefully there’s a resurrection of hope (after the service).”