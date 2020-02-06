PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — For an entire day at Westview Elementary School in Platteville, teachers had no lesson plans.
Wednesday’s activities were directed by students.
The topic? Play.
In Brooke Buch’s first-grade classroom, 6-year-old Madi Womack worked the phones of her pizza shop, simultaneously taking orders and managing employees who incessantly demanded pizza boxes.
“If you need something, write down your name on this paper,” Madi told customer Nevaeh Peters, 6, who approached the table hesitantly.
“I need a pizza box!” declared delivery girl Stella Mumm, also 6.
Across the room, classmates administered first aid to several stuffed dogs and cats at a veterinary clinic.
“I’m going to be right back and go to the pet store and give the dogs and the cats some pizza,” Stella said.
Other classrooms buzzed with excitement as children crowded around tables topped with board games, tubs of markers and plastic action figures. Out in the hallways, students threw bean bags in rounds of cornhole, while some sat at tables quietly constructing vehicles with Lego bricks.
Westview Elementary participated in Global School Play Day, an international campaign to raise awareness about the necessity of unstructured playtime.
More than 400 first through fourth graders were free to roam the building and engage with activities that had been peppered throughout. Staff members had been instructed to not organize or direct them.
For some faculty members, watching from the sidelines initially put them in an awkward position.
“I like to know where my students are and what we’re doing,” said Karina Shaw, a first-grade teacher. “My lesson plans are timed out. I know I’m going to do a review for 15 minutes, and then I’m going to do the lesson, and then I’m going to do a game.”
The event stood in sharp contrast to the students’ otherwise packed daily schedules.
Wisconsin teachers must align their lessons with state academic standards that outline the skills that students must master each year.
Beginning in kindergarten, a focus on reading, writing and mathematics instruction leaves little room for free play, aside from two daily recess periods.
“Within those core subjects, we play games,” Shaw said. “We have literacy and phonics games and number sense games ... but it’s not unstructured (like) let’s play kitchen or let’s play with dolls or with dinosaurs.”
CHILD DEVELOPMENT
Researchers have long known that unstructured, self-directed play is necessary for children’s development.
In guidance published for clinicians by American Academy of Pediatrics, the authors noted that play allows children to conquer their fears, practice adult roles, learn to work in groups, negotiate, self-advocate and discover their interests.
But researchers fear that an overemphasis on academic content can supersede other important learning experiences — to children’s detriment.
Peter Gray, a research professor of psychology at Boston College, linked self-directed play to the development of empathy and self-regulation.
“Play is where children learn that they are in control of their own lives,” he told his audience during a recorded TEDx Talk. “It is really the only place where they are in control.”
A group of educators from California and Wisconsin was inspired to found Global School Play Day in 2015 after viewing Gray’s lecture. This year, schools from 74 nations registered with the campaign, representing more than 500,000 participating students.
HOW TO PLAY
Westview Elementary School staff worried that students, particularly in older grades, would lack the stamina to engage in imaginative play for an entire school day.
“Because at home, they may be gaming — a different kind of engagement than having to use your mind,” said Principal ReNah Reuter.
But with just a few exceptions, electronic devices — even games with battery parts — remained off limits and staff reported no problems.
Teachers said they occasionally encountered “healthy child disagreements” among students when it came to sharing toys, but they problem-solved to de-escalate conflicts.
“One of the things that sometimes kids struggle with is knowing how to play with somebody without being the person in charge or without dictating what is going to happen,” Reuter said.
Mastering those skills carries practical benefits, even in the workforce later in life, she said.
“When you look at what businesses want … they will talk about how they want people who will work collaboratively, problem-solve (and) handle tough situations,” Reuter said.
Although students inquired if a day of play could be held every other week, she thinks it more likely that the school will participate annually.
“But I think it’s a conversation to have with staff — how to build in some (regular) free-choice play.”