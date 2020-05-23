April sentences and deferred judgments issued in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County. The date listed is the date of the offense.
- Reggie D. Flex, 30; possession of controlled substance-third or subsequent offense; Oct. 30; five-year suspended prison sentence, $750 suspended fine, five years of probation and DNA requirement.
- Ashley M. Ostrander, 28; assault causing injury; Jan. 25; 180-day suspended jail sentence, $315 fine and two years of probation.
- Samantha L. Peterson, 30; assault; Jan. 15; one-year deferred judgment, one year of probation and civil penalty.
- Aaron N. Reynolds, 37; controlled substance violation; Nov. 10; 25-year prison sentence, $5,000 fine and DNA requirement.
- Raymond A. Armour, 25; assault on persons in certain occupations causing injury; Jan. 28; 90-day suspended jail sentence, $625 suspended fine and two years of probation.
- Larissa K. Greer, 22; assault causing injury; Aug. 10; 365-day suspended jail sentence, $315 fine, two years of probation and DNA requirement.
- David A. Holmes, 59; domestic assault; April 8; 30-day jail sentence, with 28 days suspended, one year of probation and batterer program.
- Dale E. Kieffer, 57; possession of controlled substance-second offense; Dec. 15; 90-day suspended jail sentence, $625 suspended fine and two years of probation.
- Clarence L. Miller, 41; possession of controlled substance-second offense; Dec. 20; 365-day jail sentence, with 355 days suspended, $625 suspended fine, two years of probation and DNA requirement.
- Andrew T. Potter, 33; controlled substance violation; Feb. 16; 10-year suspended prison sentence, $1,000 suspended fine, five years of probation and DNA requirement.
- David A. Ryder, 61; first-degree harassment; May 22; two-year suspended prison sentence, $625 suspended fine and two years of probation.
- Kimberly R. Stonehocker, 39; possession of controlled substance-second offense; Dec. 9; two-year suspended prison sentence, $625 suspended fine, two years of probation and DNA requirement.
- Justin J. Tigges, 37; child endangerment; Nov. 8; two-year suspended prison sentence, $625 suspended fine, one year at a residential facility, two years of probation and DNA requirement.
- Justin J. Tigges, 37; domestic assault causing injury; Jan. 10; 365-day suspended jail sentence, $315 suspended fine, one year at a residential facility, two years of probation, DNA requirement and batterer program.
- Justin J. Tigges, 37; stalking; Feb. 11; five-year suspended prison sentence, $750 suspended fine, one year at a residential facility, five years of probation and DNA requirement.
- Marcus A. Walker Jr., 22; child endangerment; Jan. 26; two-year suspended prison sentence, $625 suspended fine, two years of probation and DNA requirement.
- Marcus A. Walker Jr., 22; assault; Jan. 26; 30-day suspended jail sentence and two years of probation.
- Bailey E. Bolsinger, 25; assault causing injury; Jan. 1; two-year deferred judgment, two years of probation and civil penalty.
- Paul A. Cole Jr., 33; voluntary absence from custody; March 12; 75-day jail sentence and $315 fine.
- Cory R. Flanagan, 29; voluntary absence from custody; March 27; 180-day jail sentence and $315 fine.
- Kristopher M. Keys, 22; voluntary absence from custody; June 15; 60-day jail sentence and $315 fine.
- Bodhi K. McGowan, 27; voluntary absence from custody; June 7; 60-day jail sentence and $315 fine.
- Duane A. Roth, 43; voluntary absence from custody; March 20; 60-day jail sentence and $315 fine.
- Katie L. Thompson, 27; voluntary absence from custody; Feb. 24; 60-day jail sentence and $315 fine.
- Christopher J. Twaites, 24; voluntary absence from custody; March 15; 180-day jail sentence, with 160 days suspended, $315 fine and two years of probation.