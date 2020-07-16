FARLEY, Iowa — Following recent protests throughout the country in response to the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, the Western Dubuque Community School Board this week released a statement to share its stance on the topic.
The school district’s statement includes:
“In light of recent events that simply highlight the racism and racial injustice that has existed for generations in our country, the Board of Education and administrators of Western Dubuque Community Schools feel compelled to speak out to our students and their families, our staff and the public in general. The murders of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and Rayshard Brooks are just the most recent in a long listing of heartbreaking events that make it very clear that being Black in America presents challenges that most of us have no way of ever fully understanding. We want the community of WDCCSD to know that Black lives do matter to us, and to all people of color in our district, we see you and we do hear your voice. Racism and discrimination have no place in today’s world, and we pledge to continue to apply our vision of ‘success for all,’ and our guiding philosophy of ‘better every day’ to our approach toward diversity and inclusion within the Western Dubuque Community School District. This is a never-ending process, but we are committed to taking intentional steps toward those goals.”