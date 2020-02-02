SPECIAL AUDIENCE
Today
Sunday Night Euchre, 6:30 p.m., Days Inn, 1111 Dodge St. Open to the public, must be 21 and older to attend. Details: Gary at 563-542-8175.
Monday, Feb. 3
Lego Explorers, 4 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive, Asbury, Iowa. Kindergarten and older. With a new theme each month, help the characters complete a challenge with Lego/Duplo blocks. February Theme: Obstacle Course.
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road, 11 a.m. senior fitness exercise class; 11:30 a.m. lunch; noon-3 p.m. open Canasta; 12:30-4:30 p.m. ACBL duplicate bridge; 6:30-7:30 p.m. yoga.
Social Connections for Singles Euchre, 6:30 p.m., Denny’s Lux Club, 3050 Asbury Road.
Story Time, 4:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Holy Cross branch, 895 Main St., Holy Cross, Iowa. Ages 3-5. Half-hour story times with read-alouds, early literacy activities, and crafts.
Story Time, 3:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Epworth Branch, 110 Bierman Road, Epworth, Iowa. Ages 3-5. Half-hour story times with read-alouds, early literacy activities, and crafts.
Story Time, 5:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Farley Branch, 405 Third Ave., Farley, Iowa. Ages 3-5. Half-hour story times with read-alouds, early literacy activities, and crafts.
Tri-State Singles Club Monday Night Euchre, 6 p.m., Days Inn Spirits Bar and Grill, 1111 Dodge St. Singles only. 6:30 p.m. Start time. Details: Gary 563-542-8175.
Tuesday, Feb. 4
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road, 10:45- line dancers performing; 11:30 a.m. lunch; noon needlework group; 12:15 p.m. open bridge; 12:15-3:30 p.m. dominoes; 12:15-4 p.m. duplicate bridge; 12:15-4 p.m. ladies bridge.
Story Time, 9:30 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Peosta Branch, 8342 NICC Drive, Peosta, Iowa. Ages 3-5. Half-hour story times with read-alouds, early literacy activities, and crafts.
Tuesday Night Euchre, 6:30 p.m., Days Inn, 1111 Dodge St. Open to the public, must be 21 and older. Details: Gary at 563-542-8175.
Wednesday, Feb. 5
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road, 10 a.m. senior fitness exercise class; 11:30 a.m. lunch.
Thursday, Feb. 6
Asbury Eagles Club Burger Night, 5 p.m., Asbury Eagles Club, 5900 Saratoga Road, Asbury, Iowa. Fresh grilled hamburgers (add your own toppings). Cost is $9 for adults and $5 ages 10 and younger. Proceeds to benefit The Little Eagles Baseball.
Salvation Army, 1099 Iowa St., senior potluck serving at 11:30 a.m. Bring small dish to share. Serving ham and scalloped potatoes. Entertainment: Americana Band.
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road, 11:30 a.m. lunch; noon-5 sit and sew club; 6:30-7:30 p.m. yoga.
Story Time, 9:30 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadows Drive, Asbury, Iowa. Ages 3-5. Half-hour story times with read-alouds, early literacy activities, and crafts.
Friday, Feb. 7
Dubuque Eagles Club Burger Night, 5 p.m., Dubuque Eagles Club, 1175 Century Drive. Proceeds benefit “Sign on for Literacy” program.
Dubuque St. Luke’s Fabulous Fridays Artist Performance Series, St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, 1199 Main Street (accessible drop off alley entrance). Free event. 12:05 p.m. performance: Potosa Strings- Ann Duchow, Director; Al Williams, lute. Desserts and coffee following. Donations accepted for People In Need & church Jesus Fund.
Meet & Greet Singles 50+, 5 p.m., Shot Tower Inn, 390 Locust St. Come for friends, food and/or cards. Details: Carol, 563-599-2957.
Open Gym Play — Family Open Basketball, 6:30 p.m., Roosevelt Middle School, 2001 Radford Road. The Leisure Services Department is sponsoring Family Open Basketball Play on Friday evenings from 6:30 to 9 p.m.
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road. 10-11 a.m. senior fitness exercise class; 11:30 a.m. lunch.
Saturday, Feb. 8
2020 Winter Arts Snow Sculpting Festival, noon, Washington Park, 700 Locust St. The Dubuque Museum of Art & the City of Dubuque present the 2020 Winter Arts Snow Sculpting Festival & Competition, a free community event.
PERFORMING ARTS
Today
The Mountaintop, 2 p.m., Five Flags Center, 405 Main St. On April 3, 1968, we find Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. in his room at The Lorraine Motel the night before his assassination. When a mysterious stranger arrives with surprising news.
Walking Molly, 2 p.m., Textile Brewing Co., 146 Second St. NE, Dyersville, Iowa. Walking Molly “Live” classic rock and more.
Thursday, Feb. 6
Big Band and Oldies Dance, 5 p.m., American Legion Hall, 1306 Delhi St. Dancing music from big band to oldies plus requests.
Friday, Feb. 7
A Pirate Over 50, 5 p.m., Sundown Mountain, Tips Up Food & Spirits, 16991 Asbury Road.
First Friday Acoustic Jam with the Alumatics, 8 p.m., The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St.
The Mountaintop, 7:30 p.m., Five Flags Center, 405 Main St. On April 3, 1968, we find Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. in his room at The Lorraine Motel the night before his assassination. When a mysterious stranger arrives with surprising news.
Wayne Cook and Boots Hefel Band, 8 p.m., Days Inn/Spirits Bar and Grill, 1111 Dodge St. Traditional country.
Saturday, Feb. 8
Jeff Theisen, 6 p.m., Dimensional Brewing Co., 67 Main St.
Jon Sendt 9 p.m., Dog House, 1646 Asbury Road.
Latin Club Night ft. DJ Papi, 9 p.m., The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St. No cover charge.
Matt McPherson Live Music, 7 p.m., Mac’s Wine Cellar, 144 S. Main St., Maquoketa, Iowa.
Mixed Emotions Band, 1:30 p.m., Sundown Ski Resort, Tips Up Food & Spirits, 16991 Asbury Road.
The Mountaintop, 7:30 p.m., Five Flags Center, 405 Main St. On April 3, 1968, we find Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. in his room at The Lorraine Motel the night before his assassination. When a mysterious stranger arrives with surprising news.
Mystery Dinner Fundraiser, 6:30 p.m., Dyersville Golf & Country Club, 1010 20th St N., Dyersville, Iowa. The Die-Laughing Murder Mystery Troupe returns with their 1960s whodunit. Dinner catered by J&D Catering and dessert from First Avenue Bakery. Proceeds benefit the James Kennedy Public Library.
VISUAL ARTS
Friday, Feb. 7
First Fridays Art: Photos by Michael Williams, 5 p.m., The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St. Features photographs by aerial photographer Michael Williams, elevatedimagesdubuque.com. First Friday Bluegrass Jam with the Alumatics starts 8 p.m.
DESTINATIONS
Tuesday, Feb. 4
Intro to Beekeeping, 6 p.m., Convivium Urban Farmstead, 2811 Jackson St. Join local beekeeper, Ry Meyer, for this hands-on class that is three sessions long and will provide insight into the bee and the hive.
LIFESTYLE
Monday, Feb. 3
Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS) #136, 5:15 p.m., UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, 350 N. Grandview Ave. 5:15-6 p.m. weigh in, 6-7 p.m. meeting. Details: 815-747-3020
Thursday, Feb. 6
Overeaters Anonymous, 9:30 a.m., Thursday 9:30 AM First Congregational United Church of Christ 255 W 10th St, 255 West 10th St. Overeaters Anonymous Preamble: Overeaters Anonymous is a Fellowship of individuals who want to stop eating compulsively. There are no dues or fees for members, diets or scales.
Friday, Feb. 7
Take Off Pounds Sensibly No. 1024, 7:30 a.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1755 Delhi St., enter main door, turn right to Living Faith Center. Weigh-in available between 7:45-8:45 a.m., meeting follows at 9 a.m. Call 563-542-0782.
COMMUNITY GROUPS
Sunday, Feb. 2
Galena Lions Club Pancake Breakfast, 7 a.m., Galena High School, 1206 Franklin St., Galena, Ill. Galena Lions Club Pancake Breakfast. All proceeds donated to those in need.
FOOD & DRINK
Monday, Feb. 3
Iowa Caucus Results Watch Party, 9 p.m., The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St. Smokestack opens special on a Monday for a Caucus Results watch party. We’ll be caucusing and will have a sign on the door reminding you we’ll be there momentarily.
Wednesday, Feb. 5
St. Francis de Sales Bottomless Bowl Soup and Sandwiches Supper, 4:30 p.m., St. Francis de Sale Catholic Church, 1720 26th St., Hazel Green, Wis. Four different varieties of soups and sandwiches along with assorted desserts. Cost is $8 for adults and $4 ages 12 and younger and free for ages 5 and younger.
Thursday, Feb. 6
Dollar Burger Night, 5 p.m., Millennium Marina, 780 Harbor Drive, East Dubuque, Ill. Join us every Thursday night in East Dubuque for $1 burgers. Purchase any beverage, and your burger is only a buck. Toppings are only $.50 cents each.
Saturday, Feb, 8
Galena Farmers Market, 9 a.m., Prairie Ridge of Galena, 1 Prairie Ridge Drive, Galena, Ill., near Midwest Medical Center. The market has entered winter mode, with the market open once a month from 9 a.m.-noon.
PURSUITS & HOBBIES
Today
Discovery Shop’s Super Game Sunday 50% Off Sale, 11 a.m., American Cancer Society Discovery Shop, 2197 University Avenue. The Discovery Shop will hold its Super Game (Yes That Game!). Everything will be 50% off. Discovery Shop proceeds benefit the American Cancer Society.
Traditional Brazilian Cuisine, 4 p.m., Convivium Urban Farmstead, 2811 Jackson St. Join Micheline Witter as she teaches you all about the traditional dish, feijoada, from her home country of Brazil. You will make and enjoy the meal during class.
Monday, Feb. 3
ACBL Duplicate Bridge, Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road. 12:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 4
Sheet Pan Dinners, 6 p.m., Convivium Urban Farmstead, 2811 Jackson St. In this hands-on class, you will make and enjoy three healthy sheet pan dinners. Lemon Parmesan Crusted Salmon and Veggies, Curried Chickpeas & Vegetables, and a Kielbasa and Yukon Gold Potato.
Wednesday, Feb. 5
Lunch & Learn: Garden Planning, noon, Convivium Urban Farmstead, 2811 Jackson St. Join Convivium Farm Manager, A.J., to discuss all aspects of garden planning: calculating timing and creating a calendar, assessing space and layouts, selecting and ordering seeds, and more.
Thursday, Feb. 6
Bingo, 6 p.m., Joliet Event Center, 781 Locust St. Early games start at 6:10 p.m., regular games start at 7 p.m. Refreshments, beer, mixed drinks and free popcorn.
Dubuque County-Key City Genealogical Society, 7 p.m., Family History Center, 685 Fremont Ave. John Gronen will present his family program on George and Viola Burden and the historic estate of Four Mounds The last remaining intact gentleman’s farm in Iowa was willed to the City of Dubuque in 1982.
St. Francis Xavier Bingo, 7 p.m., St. Francis Xavier parish hall, 104 Third St. SW, Dyersville, Iowa.
Thursday Trivia, 6 p.m., Mac’s Wine Cellar, 144 S. Main St., Maquoketa, Iowa.
Saturday, Feb. 8
Build It, Together: An adult and child woodworking class, 9 a.m., Convivium Urban Farmstead, 2811 Jackson St. A woodworking class where adults and children can build their choice of a Bat House, Bird House, or Toolbox. Kids will learn to use tools properly and safely as they build a project to take home.
Monday, Feb. 3
Local 94 UAW Fundraisers, 5 p.m., Wendy’s, 16th Street. 10 percent of all sales goes towards charities.
Tuesday, Feb. 4
B2B Referral Group, 8:30 a.m., Chamber Boardroom, 300 Main Street. Does your organization depend on word of mouth marketing? Are you looking for more effective ways to get the word out about the services your organization provides?