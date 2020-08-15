Building permits issued in Dubuque County in July with values of at least $50,000:
Single-family houses
- English Ridge LLC., 6618 Shrewsbury Lane, $269,000.
- Derby Grange LLC., 3486 Wagon Wheel Lane, $260,000.
Additions, alterations and conversions — residential
- Plastic Center Inc., 441 Locust St., $65,000.
- Plastic Center Inc., 443 Locust St., $65,000.
- Patrick Fortin, 109 W. 13th St., $55,000.
Stores and customer services
- Plaza 20 Inc., 2560 Dodge St., $1,217,000. Construct a 2,322-square-foot, single-story building for Sonic Drive-In restaurant.
Additions, alterations and conversions — nonresidential and nonhousekeeping
- City of Dubuque, 600 Star Brewery Drive, $295,835. Remodel portion of the second floor and mezzanine for Eagle Point Software.
- Holy Spirit Church, 2981 Central Ave., $194,000. Replace rubber roof membrane roofing system.