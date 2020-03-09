GALENA, Ill. — Seven people recently were charged after authorities said they worked together to deliver meth in Jo Daviess County.
Documents filed in Jo Daviess County Circuit Court do not provide many details of the alleged criminal activities, but they state that the group worked together to deliver 100 to 400 grams of methamphetamine.
Those charged are:
- Devon J. Brashaw, 33, of Hanover, two counts of unlawful methamphetamine conspiracy.
- Shawn K. Mernack, 28, of Hanover, two counts of unlawful delivery of meth and two counts of unlawful possession of meth .
- Kevin F. Mezera, 46, of Hanover, three counts of unlawful delivery of meth totaling more than 5 grams but less than 15, three counts of unlawful possession of meth totaling more than 5 grams but less than 15, one count of unlawful delivery of meth totaling fewer than 5 grams, unlawful possession of meth totaling fewer than 5 grams, and two counts of unlawful methamphetamine conspiracy.
- Gabrielle Seymour, 35, of Savanna, one count of unlawful delivery of meth and one count of unlawful possession of meth.
- Morgan Stevenson-Dunham, 26, of Hanover, two counts of unlawful methamphetamine conspiracy.
- Adrianne Zito, 35, of Hanover, two counts of unlawful methamphetamine conspiracy.
- Anthony J. Zito, 33, of Hanover, two counts of unlawful methamphetamine conspiracy, one count of meth delivery and one count of possession of meth.