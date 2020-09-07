Bryan Ackerman, 70, considers it his duty to help out as a poll worker on election days, which he did even before moving to Galena, Ill., in 2002.
However, he won’t be seen with a clipboard in hand come Nov. 3.
Ackerman said he helped at the polls during this year’s Illinois primary election, during which most voters were compliant with health and safety guidelines. However, he said several people he had to be in close contact with didn’t wear masks and, to him, seemed almost proud of it.
“It’s really because of a few bad apples that won’t comply,” he said. “I’m not willing to expose myself to those who don’t care.”
Area officials have varying levels of concern over possibly seeing a decrease in poll workers and volunteers who have COVID-19 concerns. People interested in working can contact county elections or clerk’s offices to find out how to get involved.
“Having an appropriate number of poll workers at a precinct always makes things go smoother,” said Jo Daviess County (Ill.) Clerk Angela Kaiser.
Jo Daviess County needs 145 poll judges for the election, Kaiser said. While people have reached out to help, she said, it hasn’t yet been enough to balance out the loss of usual workers like Ackerman. Many poll judges are older and don’t feel comfortable being at the polls this year due to COVID-19.
Those who are planning to be poll workers will receive a packet of schooling material about their role, Kaiser said. She also plans to train small groups on polling equipment closer to the election.
“We want to keep people healthy, so we don’t lose our staff,” she said. “That would be disastrous.”
Dubuque County Deputy Commissioner of Elections Jenny Hillary said there was some concern earlier this year that there wouldn’t be enough November poll workers. That worry has decreased, especially after Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate’s outreach efforts to ensure enough people will be ready to help at the polls, she added.
“We’re training more than we need in case some people change their mind,” she said.
At each of Dubuque County’s 23 polling locations, about five to eight poll workers are typically needed in addition to ones specifically assigned to help with absentee ballots, Hillary said.
In total, about 200 poll workers will be at stations come Election Day. However, Hillary said officials at several regular election sites asked to not be a polling location this year due to COVID-19.
If all locations were open, the county would need about 300 poll workers.
Some people have been deterred from working the polls due to the long hours required, she said. However, Iowa poll workers are compensated for their time and mileage to training sessions, which will occur in October for Dubuque County.
Joel Dronebarger, of Dubuque, plans to be a poll worker in November. He first worked at the polls during the past primary election after seeing an online advertisement noting that many usual poll workers are older and more vulnerable to COVID-19.
“I’m not so much concerned for myself, but there will be a lot of people coming in and out,” he said.
Dronebarger added that the increase in absentee ballots — which county officials across the tri-states have noted — hopefully will somewhat decrease crowds at the polls.
Both Hillary and Kaiser noted safety measures like encouraging masks, social distancing markers and extra cleaning will be in place to protect both voters and poll workers.
Grant County (Wis.) Clerk Linda Gebhard said polling places will have similar safety measures, just as they did for the August primary. Voters who turned up to the polls that day reported they thought officials took all the right precautions, she said.
Grant County has 55 polling stations, Gebhard said, but most of them are in rural areas that only need about three to five poll volunteers.
While she said she’s unsure how November’s election will go, only a couple of small villages have reported that they’re looking for volunteers.
“We didn’t have any issue in August, and I’m hoping that rings true,” she said. “We’re always willing to take help, but it’s a big thing. It’s a scary thing to say, ‘Get out there in the public.’”